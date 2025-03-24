Aces' Jewell Lloyd showers Kyrie Irving with 3-word tribute on his special day

On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Lloyd took to social media to share a special tribute for Kyrie Irving. The two-time WNBA champion wished the Dallas Mavericks star on his special day as he turned 33. Sharing a picture featuring the two, Lloyd posted a three-word message.

Posting a story on her Instagram, Lloyd shared a snap of the nine-time All-Star from their interaction during last year's WNBA season. The photo was taken on the home court of the Los Angeles Sparks and featured a short caption that read:

"Always locked in," followed by an emoji and the number 33 signifying his age.

Jewell Lloyd wishes Kyrie Irving on his special day

Kyrie Irving and Jewell Lloyd have been acquaintances for quite some time, and the duo often goes live on Instagram. The former Seattle Storm guard's partnership with Irving led to her player-edition sneakers in 2022. The Nike Kyrie 5 "Jewell Lloyd Mural" was released in August 2022 and paid homage to the WNBA star's legacy.

The shoe features a multicolored top section with a purple flexible mesh with synthetic overlays and Jewell Loyd’s mural art on the forefoot, quarter panel, and heel.

After spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm and winning two WNBA titles, Lloyd finally made a move west in January. Joining the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team deal, the former Notre Dame star will join hands with A'ja Wilson as they look to win their third WNBA title this season.

Kyrie Irving and Jewell Lloyd discuss Call of Duty during Instagram Live

WNBA star Jewell Lloyd and NBA icon Kyrie Irving were seen discussing the video game 'Call of Duty' during an Instagram Live session in December:

"Stop talking about COD Jewell, just stop," he said "I've invited her a few times and she continues to tell me how trash she is," he joked.

The former Seattle Storm player added to Irving's assessment:

"I'm so trash," she explained, "I'm like before the beginner, that's how bad I am. Like if there's a word before you begin that's what I am," she joked.

The duo also discussed how Lloyd could refine her video gaming skills during the session before conversing about the different modes in the game. Bonding over their love for COD, the duo gave audiences a glimpse into their friendship.

