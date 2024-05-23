Aces owner questions Caitlin Clark’s $20 million Nike deal after investigation on his franchise

The Las Vegas Aces are the two-time defending champs but they have taken a backseat to the Indiana Fever due to Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the WNBA. The Fever made the former Iowa superstar the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and she has promptly put the limelight on her team. One proof of that eye-popping effect is Indiana’s 36 nationally televised games out of 40 compared to 35 by A’ja Wilson and Co.

The Aces, however, grabbed headlines recently when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA) led by CEO Steve Hill gave something to the team. While talking to the team in the locker room, Hill told the players that each of them would receive $100,000 as sponsorship. The catch was quite simple as all the athletes had to do was play basketball.

Expand Tweet

The news was greeted with appreciation by many, with some urging other groups to show the same generosity to WNBA teams in their cities. The league, though, raised an eyebrow and investigated the Las Vegas tourism body’s sponsorship for the players.

Marc Davis, the owner of the Aces and the NFL’s Raiders, had this to say about the said situation in an interview with CBS Sports:

“Absolutely nothing wrong was done and I think it’s sad that they used the word investigation instead of saying something softer, ‘Hey, we can look into it,’ or something like that. But, they’re going to find out that there’s nothing to worry about.”

The sponsorship Steve Hill offered was a game-changer for many on Las Vegas’ roster. Out of the 12 players signed, only Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson breached the $200K mark. Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Alysha Clark, and Kia Stokes are paid over $100K. Megan Gustafson is in the books for $94K while the rest are $76K and lower.

It wasn’t surprising that the players couldn’t hold back their excitement when the announcement was made in their locker room.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark will reportedly sign an eight-year, $28 million shoe deal with Nike that is supposed to include her line of sneakers. It is a figure that is easily the most lucrative not just in the WNBA but in any league history. The Fever rookie isn’t just settling with the giant shoe brand as she is also partnering with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and other brands.

A’ja Wilson doesn’t understand why the Aces are under investigation

Following the Las Vegas Aces’ 89-82 win over the LA Sparks, A’ja Wilson was asked to comment about the WNBA’s investigation into her team. At that time, the reigning finals MVP told reporters that she only heard about the situation in the news. She did add that what the LVCA was doing was natural for a sport that was rapidly growing.

Wilson did say that the announcement was made in the locker room so every player on the roster could enjoy the moment. She then added:

"I don't understand the investigation; I haven't dived into it yet. I just looked at my phone [after the game] and was like, 'Oh, wow, just another day in the life of the Aces.' We can't ever start just normal, it's always going to be something, and that's OK."

Expand Tweet

The WNBA will likely announce the result of its investigation soon. But if Marc Davis is to be believed, the players should have nothing to worry about as the sponsorship was transparent.

Also read: "Me when they told me we were getting 100k"- A'ja Wilson shares comical reaction to Aces' $100,000 sponsorship