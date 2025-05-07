Aces could supplement A'ja Wilson's supporting cast with childbirth provision by exceeding cap limit

A'ja Wilson is one of the best players in today's WNBA. The three-time MVP is a dominant force, but came up short in last year's semifinal matchup against the New York Liberty. The Las Vegas Aces set out to improve the roster this offseason, but Wilson might be receiving an extra boost thanks to the league's childbirth provision.

The provision, a new hardcap exception implemented a few years ago, allows a team to exceed their cap limit to replace a player who is out because of pregnancy or childbirth. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is out of the Aces lineup as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world. She will miss the first part of the season, but Las Vegas doesn't have a timetable for her return.

Parker-Tyus was a significant contributor to the Atlanta Dream last season, and the Aces signed her on a one-year deal in the offseason. She will be out for most of the season, though, leaving the team without one of its backup centers. However, Las Vegas can pursue a free agent in order to fill her spot.

While many would expect the Aces to look for a player who plays the same position as Parker-Tyus, they don't necessarily have to. A'ja Wilson is more than capable of playing center for the team, giving them the freedom to look elsewhere. One of the bigger names still available is Chennedy Carter. She led the Chicago Sky in scoring last season, but the team let her walk this winter.

The Aces are a well-run organization with their eyes set on a championship. A'ja Wilson is still in her prime and coming off one of the best scoring seasons the league has ever seen. The team is expected to make every move they can to improve their roster and increase their chances of walking away with their third championship in four seasons.

A'ja Wilson received a big addition in Jewell Loyd this offseason

Kelsey Plum was a big part of the Aces teams that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, but Las Vegas shocked the WNBA world when they traded her away in order to bring in former Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd in the three-team deal.

Loyd is a two-time WNBA champion who played with A'ja Wilson on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. She is one of the league's best scoring guards, giving the Aces a premier offensive duo to build their team around moving forward. The price to bring her in was high, but Las Vegas believes that she can help propel the team back into the WNBA Finals.

Expectations for A'ja Wilson and the Aces are high, but the team's talent has proven that they can compete alongside the best teams in the WNBA each season. Bringing in Loyd shows their commitment to this year's team, and they will be looking to add another player to take Parker-Tyus' spot until she returns for what they hope will be a long playoff run.

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More