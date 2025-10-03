  • home icon
  • "Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions" - Jemele Hill ropes in NBA Commissioner into Cathy Engelbert drama over credibility concerns

"Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions" - Jemele Hill ropes in NBA Commissioner into Cathy Engelbert drama over credibility concerns

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 03, 2025 01:13 GMT
"Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions" - Jemele Hill ropes in NBA Commissioner into Cathy Engelbert drama over credibility concerns.
"Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions" - Jemele Hill ropes in NBA Commissioner into Cathy Engelbert drama over credibility concerns. [photo: Imagn, @wnba/IG]

Napheesa Collier’s no-holds-barred comments on Tuesday against WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert continue to reverberate. The Minnesota Lynx star called Engelbert “negligent” and called the top league executive’s management “the worst leadership in the world.” Additionally, other WNBA superstars have backed Collier’s criticism of Engelbert.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill joined the discussion with a tweet on Thursday:

“One thing that’s being overlooked and forgotten with Cathy Engelbert is that she was hand-selected by the NBA to be WNBA commissioner. If accountability is supposed to go all the way to the top, then it seems Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions, too.”
Adam Silver announced Engelbert’s appointment as the WNBA commissioner in May 2019, ahead of the league’s 23rd season. Silver called her a “world-class business leader with deep connection to women’s basketball.” The top NBA official added that Engelbert would contribute to “revenue generation” because of her “sharp entrepreneurial instincts and proven management abilities.”

Napheesa Collier could not disagree more about the leadership part, blasting Engelbert for her alleged “lack of accountability.” Collier also opened up about conversations with the commissioner about officiating issues. According to the MVP runner-up, Engelbert only responded, “Only losers complain about the refs.”

The officiating wasn’t the only issue that Collier and Engelbert clashed over. They also differed on the value of players. Engelbert texted Collier that “players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal I got for them.”

Engelbert responded that she was “disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership.”

Stephen A. Smith blasts Cathy Engelbert, calls for her to resign

Stephen A. Smith promptly tackled the back-and-forth between Cathy Engelbert and Napheesa Collier. Smith did not mince words on Wednesday during his show:

“Cathy Engelbert needs to resign. … I have not heard one single WNBA player come to the defense of Cathy Engelbert. She has to go. You can’t be representing the players. They don’t respect her, and they don’t feel respected by her.”
Smith also said that Engelbert had a “weak-a** response” to the allegations made by Collier. Instead of denying her comments about the officiating and about Caitlin Clark and the revenue drivers, Smith blasted her for saying Collier’s words were “disheartening.”

According to Stephen A. Smith, Engelbert did not care about her image or what was right. Smith also said he reached out to the commissioner, but she refused to comment due to her commitments for the WNBA Finals.

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
