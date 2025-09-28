"Adam Silver trying to help Cathy with damage control" - WNBA fans fume as NBA refs back no call on Alyssa Thomas’ heated step over Napheesa Collier

Many fans have chimed in on the discourse about the controversial no-call late in Friday's game between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury. On Saturday, the NBA referees shared their assessment on the issue.With under 30 seconds left in the Mercury's 84-76 Game 3 win, Alyssa Thomas knocked the ball from Napheesa Collier. Thomas had an easy fast-break layup on the other end, but Collier went down hard and injured her ankle. The Lynx star had to leave the game and was eventually ruled out for Sunday's Game 4.In a post on X, the NBA Referees account analyzed the play and called the collision an &quot;incidental contact.&quot;&quot;This is NOT a foul,&quot; the post read. &quot;Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls.&quot;Fans had mixed reactions to the NBA referees defending their counterparts in the women's league. Several directed criticism at commissioners Adam Silver of the NBA and Cathy Engelbert of the WNBA.&quot;Adam (Silver) trying to help Cathy with damage control we see… The league refs are horrible as a fan will not waste my hard earned $$$ in this economy on this league anymore,&quot; one fan tweeted.AngelaY @angelayoho1LINK@OfficialNBARefs Adam trying to help Cathy with damage control we see… the league Refs are horrible as a fan will not waste my hard earned $$$ in this economy on this league anymore.𝐿𝒾𝓃𝒹𝒶 @507LindaALeudoLINK@OfficialNBARefs “Not a foul” proceeds to ignore reach across the body and cutting off the offensive players path. Lmao you all are embarrassing. Adam and Cathy cooked the professional leagues of basketball. Awful.Average Rastapasta9 Enjoyer @BryanWilliWallyLINK@OfficialNBARefs We, the Officials, have reviewed us, the Officials, and have found that our review of ourselves clears us of any wrongdoing.Others were not convinced by the NBA referees' assessment and shared several screenshots of the rules.&quot;Yet own rules say otherwise which one is it 😂,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Please explain WNBA rule 12.B Section 1.A then in this situation? Thomas clearly charged into the path and impeded the progress of her opponent and re-routed her,&quot; another fan commented.With the Game 3 win, No. 4 Phoenix now leads the best-of-five semifinal series 2-1. The Mercury can advance to the WNBA Finals and eliminate top-seeded Minnesota on Sunday.WNBA issues suspension for Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve after outburstIn the aftermath of the controversial play during Friday's Game 3, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve stormed the court to confront an official. She was immediately issued a technical foul and ejected. Reeve thought Napheesa Collier was fouled on the play and went on to criticize WNBA officiating in her postgame conference, calling it &quot;malpractice.&quot;The WNBA announced Saturday that Reeve is suspended for Sunday's Game 4 due to her &quot;conduct and comments.&quot;Throughout the season, officiating has drawn scrutiny from players and team staff. With the WNBA's increasing popularity, fans have also chimed in.The Lynx will face elimination without Reeve and Collier, who has been diagnosed with a left ankle injury. The winner of the series between Minnesota and Phoenix will face either the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces or No. 6 Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Finals.