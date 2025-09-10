"Add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow" - WNBA fans react as rival league Unrivaled announces two major additions in revamped second season

Unrivaled received a lot of love from fans in its inaugural season. They filled the arena, and thousands tuned in on TV and through streams to watch their favorite WNBA players compete in the 3x3 format.The positive reception motivated league executives to add two more teams to the mix. Unrivaled's X account shared a video on Wednesday, announcing the addition of Breeze BC and Hive BC.Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.&quot;Please add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow this year,&quot; one fan said.Margie Elizabeth Williams @Ants_WifeLINKPlease add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow this year&quot;Which team is THE Paige Bueckers on!? The wait is killing me!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;More teams....more games....more players! I gotta get my a** in the arena next season,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;I love this so much I am happy because more player's can join the league now and it gets bigger in general,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I expect to see Sonia (Citron), Kiki (Iriafen), Saniya (Rivers) &amp; Aneesah (Morrow),&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Love tf out this league. Don’t even really care about the W no more. The Organizations ruined the league,&quot; another fan wrote.Unrivaled will have a total of eight teams competing next season. Fans can expect the league to operate in the same format, with the regular season standings dictating the playoff berths.Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell reveals the reason behind the league's expansionNapheesa Collier's husband and Unrivaled's president, Alex Bazzell, revealed the reason behind the league's expansion. He shared that All-Star caliber players were interested in joining.&quot;If we didn't expand rosters, there were going to be All-Stars (wanting to join) who we didn't have space for,&quot; Bazzell said on Wednesday, via ESPN. &quot;We want to be the home for all of the best players in the world.&quot;Next season will be headlined by Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. This year's No. 1 pick has been one of the most popular players in the WNBA despite the Wings' disappointing performance.Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled in April. She is reportedly set to make more in the 10-week Unrivaled season than her four-year rookie contract in the WNBA.