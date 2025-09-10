  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • "Add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow" - WNBA fans react as rival league Unrivaled announces two major additions in revamped second season

"Add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow" - WNBA fans react as rival league Unrivaled announces two major additions in revamped second season

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 10, 2025 16:04 GMT
WNBA: MAY 18 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react as rival league Unrivaled announces two major additions in revamped second season (image credit: getty)

Unrivaled received a lot of love from fans in its inaugural season. They filled the arena, and thousands tuned in on TV and through streams to watch their favorite WNBA players compete in the 3x3 format.

Ad

The positive reception motivated league executives to add two more teams to the mix. Unrivaled's X account shared a video on Wednesday, announcing the addition of Breeze BC and Hive BC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Please add Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow this year," one fan said.
Ad
"Which team is THE Paige Bueckers on!? The wait is killing me!!" another fan said.
"More teams....more games....more players! I gotta get my a** in the arena next season," one fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"I love this so much I am happy because more player's can join the league now and it gets bigger in general," a fan commented.
Ad
"I expect to see Sonia (Citron), Kiki (Iriafen), Saniya (Rivers) & Aneesah (Morrow)," one fan tweeted.
"Love tf out this league. Don’t even really care about the W no more. The Organizations ruined the league," another fan wrote.

Unrivaled will have a total of eight teams competing next season. Fans can expect the league to operate in the same format, with the regular season standings dictating the playoff berths.

Ad

Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell reveals the reason behind the league's expansion

Napheesa Collier's husband and Unrivaled's president, Alex Bazzell, revealed the reason behind the league's expansion. He shared that All-Star caliber players were interested in joining.

"If we didn't expand rosters, there were going to be All-Stars (wanting to join) who we didn't have space for," Bazzell said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "We want to be the home for all of the best players in the world."
Ad

Next season will be headlined by Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. This year's No. 1 pick has been one of the most popular players in the WNBA despite the Wings' disappointing performance.

Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled in April. She is reportedly set to make more in the 10-week Unrivaled season than her four-year rookie contract in the WNBA.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications