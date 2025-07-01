After JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen’s influence, Cameron Brink jumps on USC bandwagon thanks to her brother’s major commitment

Former Stanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink has surprisingly been forthcoming towards her alma mater's rivals USC Trojans. In November, the Sparks forward was spotted supporting Juju Watkins and Kiki Iriafen at the Galen Center. She once again jumped on the USC bandwagon on Monday, June 30, thanks to her brother’s major commitment.

In May, CY Brink announced his decision to join USC's School of Business, sharing a commitment video on Instagram. This move received numerous reactions from his family, including his sister, Cameron Brink.

His move to USC was a point of discussion once again during Brink's podcast 'Straight to Cam,' on Monday. In the episode, the LA Sparks star was joined by her teammate Dearica Hamby and her mother, Michelle Brink, who revealed she was in LA to help her son set up his apartment. The trio applauded CY on his new journey before throwing up the "fight on" gesture.

Despite being a Cardinal alum, Cameron Brink spoke about her connection to USC, explaining how Kiki Iriafen and Juju Watkins influenced her to support the Trojans. The LA star also said that she would continue to support USC due to her brother's ties to the school.

"I guess Go Trojans, Fight on," she said via her podcast (from 11:13 onwards). "Kiki (Iriafen) and Juju converted me and now CY is there, so I have to support them."

Cameron Brink was a member of the Stanford Cardinals team that won the NCAA tournament in 2021. Despite her successful collegiate career, her open support for their Pac-12 Conference rival may not be well received.

Coach Lynne Roberts offers a vague update on Cameron Brink's return from injury

LA Sparks coach Lynne Roberts discussed Cameron Brink's return from injury after her team's loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, June 29. The Sparks suffered their 12th defeat in a 92-85 loss, as Kelsey Plum's 22 points were unable to keep her team afloat.

During the post-game conference, Roberts discussed her team's inconsistent performance and offered an update on Cameron Brink's return from injury. Explaining how her team's performances were linked to their injuries this season, she expressed:

"We're still missing Rae Burrell, we're still missing Cameron Brink. Those guys will be back, Rae will be back soon. Cameron will be back soonish, maybe? That's a good way to say it ... Part of our inconsistency on the floor has been inconsistency with our roster, so we've had people in and out and hurt, and that's hard."

Cameron Brink was selected by the LA Sparks as the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft. She suffered an ACL injury 15 games into her WNBA career and has been out since.

