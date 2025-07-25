After locking $247,688 rookie deal, Paige Bueckers eyes car and real estate sponsorship partnerships: "Don't have to pay for it"

Paige Bueckers is one of the WNBA’s most marketable stars. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft signed a three-year, $247,688 deal with the Dallas Wings but could be looking at more partnerships. Bueckers, who endorses Nike, Bose, Gatorade, Crocs, Verizon and others, hopes to expand her portfolio.When asked about preferred potential future endorsements on Thursday, Bueckers answered:“I’d like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car.&quot;I’d also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn’t have to pay for a house. In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it.&quot;Bueckers was already popular when she played for the UConn Huskies in college. After leading the team to the 2025 national championship, her stock significantly grew. After a few months in the WNBA, she has become arguably the face of the Dallas Wings.Paige Bueckers’ drawing power and popularity resulted in a top 10 slot during fan voting for the All-Star game. The point guard garnered 805,471 votes for No. 6 on the list. Only Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart received more love from fans than her.It might not be long before car and real estate deals are on the table for her.Paige Bueckers signed an endorsement deal with Ally Financial before 2025 WNBA draftPaige Bueckers’ popularity was undeniable even when she still played college basketball. Before the Dallas Wings made her the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Bueckers landed a major endorsement deal. A few days before the draft, Ally Financial announced its partnership with the star point guard.Andrea Brimmer, the bank’s PR officer, told CNBC Sport the reason it signed Bueckers:“Think about her social currency alone and her followership… that’s an incredible footprint that she already has. The second thing is, there’s an authenticity. She has a great interest in financial literacy and financial education… we like to find people that share our values.”The Paige Bueckers brand is thriving in the WNBA. She could soar to even greater heights if she gets her wish of landing endorsements with a car dealership and real estate company.