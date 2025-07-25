  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • After locking $247,688 rookie deal, Paige Bueckers eyes car and real estate sponsorship partnerships: "Don't have to pay for it"

After locking $247,688 rookie deal, Paige Bueckers eyes car and real estate sponsorship partnerships: "Don't have to pay for it"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:20 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - Source: Imagn
After locking $247,688 rookie deal, Paige Bueckers [R] eyes car and real estate sponsorship partnerships: "Don't have to pay for it" [photo: Imagn]

Paige Bueckers is one of the WNBA’s most marketable stars. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft signed a three-year, $247,688 deal with the Dallas Wings but could be looking at more partnerships. Bueckers, who endorses Nike, Bose, Gatorade, Crocs, Verizon and others, hopes to expand her portfolio.

Ad

When asked about preferred potential future endorsements on Thursday, Bueckers answered:

“I’d like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car.
"I’d also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn’t have to pay for a house. In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bueckers was already popular when she played for the UConn Huskies in college. After leading the team to the 2025 national championship, her stock significantly grew. After a few months in the WNBA, she has become arguably the face of the Dallas Wings.

Paige Bueckers’ drawing power and popularity resulted in a top 10 slot during fan voting for the All-Star game. The point guard garnered 805,471 votes for No. 6 on the list. Only Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart received more love from fans than her.

Ad

It might not be long before car and real estate deals are on the table for her.

Paige Bueckers signed an endorsement deal with Ally Financial before 2025 WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers’ popularity was undeniable even when she still played college basketball. Before the Dallas Wings made her the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Bueckers landed a major endorsement deal. A few days before the draft, Ally Financial announced its partnership with the star point guard.

Ad

Andrea Brimmer, the bank’s PR officer, told CNBC Sport the reason it signed Bueckers:

“Think about her social currency alone and her followership… that’s an incredible footprint that she already has. The second thing is, there’s an authenticity. She has a great interest in financial literacy and financial education… we like to find people that share our values.”
Ad

The Paige Bueckers brand is thriving in the WNBA. She could soar to even greater heights if she gets her wish of landing endorsements with a car dealership and real estate company.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications