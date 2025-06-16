After 'unicorn' praise, Angel Reese receives glowing props from 2x WNBA All-Star after stellar triple-double display

Satou Sabally continued to praise Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, recently dubbing her a "unicorn." The Mercury forward gave glowing props to Reese two days before she recorded a triple-double on Sunday.
During an appearance on Lisa Leslie's podcast, Sabally was asked who in the league had "unicorn abilities." The two-time WNBA All-Star mentioned Reese, praising her impact in games.
"I like Angel because she is really a 6-foot-5 post that brings the ball up," Sabally said, via "Between the Lines." "You're this tall ... and can get up a play."
The Mercury star reaffirmed her admiration for Reese as she reposted a graphic of her triple-double performance in the 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun.
"Period," Sabally wrote on her Instagram story.
Reese has been a bright spot for the Sky as her triple-double helped secure her team's first victory in three games.
Despite the win, Reese and Co. are likely far from happy, as their wins this season have been against fellow bottom teams. Chicago (3-7) is 11th in the standings and will need victories over higher-ranked opponents to qualify for the postseason.
Angel Reese reaches a career milestone as she joins Caitlin Clark with triple-doubles this season
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese added another feather to her cap on Sunday as she earned her first triple-double. Her performance helped her team beat the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena 78-66.
Reese recorded 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Caitlin Clark as the only players to achieve the feat this season. Clark's triple-double came against Reese and the Sky during their season opener, dropping 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Reese and Clark are looking build on their teams' wins in their last game, as the Fever and Sky have fallen short of their preseason expectations. Despite this, the two stars continue to impress, and are hoping to lead their squads to the playoffs.