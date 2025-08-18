"AI & Dwyane Wade punching air rn" - WNBA fans react to Sue Bird's bronze statue tribute in Seattle

Sue Bird's legacy has been etched in history as the Seattle Storm honored her with a bronze statue. On Sunday, the franchise that Bird dedicated her entire career to, honored her by unveiling a bronze statue.The WNBA's Instagram account shared the unveiling video in a post. In the video, Sue Bird is seen counting down from three alongside the Storm executives. The people in attendance cheer for the statue once it is revealed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome fans trolled Dwyane Wade, claiming his statue was not one of the best-looking ones out there.&quot;AI &amp; Dwyane Wade punching air rn,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Miami Heat fans don’t wanna see this,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Someone tag D. Wade 😩&quot; another fan said.Wade, a three-time NBA champion with the Heat, had a statue erected in his honor by the franchise in October. However, the statue divided opinions, with the former NBA Finals MVP defending the look of the monument after widespread mockery. Another set of fans admired the elite craftsmanship of the sculpture.&quot;Wow. That’s actually a very good statue,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Yay!!! One that actually looks like the person!!!🙌🙌🙌🙌 Sorry Mr. Wade, lol!!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;One of the better looking bronze statues for real 😂&quot; another fan said.Fans comment on Sue Bird's statue. (Credits: @WNBA/Instagram)After the unveiling, Sue Bird cracked a joke about not being able to see the statue's face, and she asked the audience about it. Sue Bird reveals the reason behind choosing a layup as her statue's poseSue Bird's statue is arguably one of the better sculptures ever made of a basketball player. The WNBA legend selected the pose for her statue, and she chose a layup pose.During her speech at the unveiling ceremony, Bird revealed the reasons for choosing layup as a pose.&quot;I did want to start by just telling you guys why I chose this pose, because you do get to choose,&quot; Bird said. &quot;I was thinking pull-up jump shot, you know, passing. What do I want? But some fun little fact about my career that maybe some of you know, maybe not, my very first points in the WNBA at KeyArena as a rookie, were on a layup. My very final points in the WNBA were at Climate Pledge on a layup.&quot;Bird started her career in Seattle and spent two decades with the Storm. She won four championships and earned 13 All-Star nominations during her illustrious career, cementing herself as one of the greatest players in the league's history.