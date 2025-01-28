"Aimed to wear that stood out": Thrilled A'ja Wilson expresses feelings after nailing her first Parisian Fashion Week look

A’ja Wilson, one of the biggest players to opt out of the inaugural season of the 3x3 Unrivaled league, found herself with extra time to enjoy the offseason. The Las Vegas Aces star took the opportunity to visit France and attend her first-ever Paris Fashion Week.

This wasn’t Wilson’s first visit to Paris — she previously graced the city in Aug. 2024, leading Team USA to Olympic Gold. However, this trip had a completely different focus, centered around fashion.

In an interview with Vogue, the three-time WNBA MVP shared her thoughts on her debut appearance in the iconic City of Light.

“I was thrilled to immerse myself in the fashion world… Experiencing fashion week adds another exciting layer. It’s an incredible opportunity to witness the creative visions of designers come to life through their clothing and runway presentations,” Wilson said.

Attending the iconic Paris Fashion Week inspired the 28-year-old to showcase her own sense of style. While bold fashion choices were a priority, comfort played an equally important role when selecting her outfits.

“I aimed to wear something that stood out and made a statement, while also giving me that comfort and pop of confidence. I tried to give a little high fashion, while also showing my personal style with things like crop tops, asymmetrical skirts and sneakers — staying true to who I am.”

In line with these criteria, Wilson ultimately donned a fur coat paired with an oversized skirt suit and chunky combat boots.

A’ja Wilson speaks about the upcoming WNBA season

A’ja Wilson is enjoying the holiday magic in Paris, but her focus remains sharp on the ultimate goal of adding a third championship title to her impressive resume.

In the same interview with Vogue, the star center shared her plans for when she returns home, emphasizing her top priority — preparing for her eighth WNBA season.

“In the coming month, I'll be training, as I prepare for my eighth WNBA season. Getting ready to chase another championship title,” Wilson said.

The Aces were eliminated from the 2024 playoffs following a 3-1 series loss to the eventual champions, the New York Liberty. Despite their semifinal exit, A'ja Wilson and her team are still considered one of the frontrunners for the 2025 championship, aiming for their organization’s third title in four years.

