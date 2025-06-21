“Ain’t never hated on nobody”: Angel McCoughtry publicly apologizes to Hailey Van Lith after brutal jab over her WNBA spot

Ex-players being critical of the current generation isn't anything new, but Angel McCoughtry's criticism of Hailey Van Lith on Wednesday went a little too far. Her brutal jab over the Chicago guard's WNBA spot caused a massive stir, forcing the five-time WNBA All-Star to issue a public apology.

The former Atlanta Dream star was seen owning up to her insensitive comments on Van Lith on Saturday as she posted a video on Instagram. Captioning the clip with a short apology, she wrote:

"Let’s clear up this misunderstanding chile. I’m a real vet who takes accountability and always gives love and support ❤️🙌. Legooooooo"

In the clip, McCoughtry apologized for the remarks she made during an episode of the "Let Her Shoot" podcast.

"So you all know one thing I ain't a hater," McCoughtry said. "I never hated on nobody and those words ain't never come out of my mouth. Now, my mistake I made was giving a point with the wrong delivery.

"I can take accountability when I am wrong, y'all, so I am going to apologize to Hailey for those comments because you worked hard for everything you got, you deserve it all, plus more."

Angel McCoughtry's public apology to VAn Lith stemmed from her questioning her place in the WNBA and if it was due to her fan following. The former WNBA player was seen asking if HVL would be in the league if she "had 10,000 followers," claiming there were better players "out there. "

The comments by McCoughtry received huge backlash from the public, causing the former WNBA player to issue a public apology to Van Lith.

Hailey Van Lith once expressed her desire to get drafted by Chicago after her selection: "I wanted to come to the Sky."

Hailey Van Lith was reunited with Angel Reese after the Chicago Sky selected her as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. The duo were together at LSU for a season and were formidable partners before Reese was drafted to the league in 2024.

After being selected by the Sky, Van Lith expressed how she wanted to get drafted by Chicago during a press conference.

"Deep in my heart I wanted to come to the Sky… I was hoping I was available when Chicago’s picks came," she shared.

With her desire now a reality, Haley Van Lith and Angel Reese have shown glimpses of their chemistry. However, the rookie is yet to start a game alongside Reese.

