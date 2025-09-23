  • home icon
"Ain't no way she'll be healthy for Unrivaled" - WNBA fans shocked after seeing Breanna Stewart's nasty bruise from Mercury game

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:04 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Game Two - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Game Two - Source: Getty

A picture of Breanna Stewart went viral on social media after the New York Liberty star revealed how badly bruised her knee was. Stewart suffered from an MCL sprain during the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty took on the Phoenix Mercury in that series. During their first game, Stewart badly hurt her knee, which set the tone for the rest of their series.

Despite her injury, Stewart was resilient enough to suit up for the next couple of games. While the Liberty ultimately lost both remaining games, Stewart proved how strong she was after putting up a 30-point game in Game 3.

Thankfully, it wasn't a full MCL tear, which means that Breanna Stewart isn't required to undergo surgery like she did in March for her right knee. All Stewart can do now is rest and wait until her bruises subside.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media expressed their concerns for the Liberty star. Some were surprised to see how bad the injury looked. Others were concerned whether she'd be able to play in their offseason league known as Unrivaled. Here's what some fans said on X:

Fever star relates to Breanna Stewart's injury

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was forced to the sideline this season after tearing her MCL in her right knee. After learning about what happened to Breanna Stewart in the playoffs, Cunningham couldn't help but feel some sort of connection with the New York Liberty star.

While Cunningham has it worse, considering that she fully tore her MCL, she also felt bad for Stewart's situation. Cunningham then commended Stewart for withstanding the pain and doing the best that she could to help the Liberty attempt to beat the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the postseason.

“It’s not an Olympic year, it’s not a big year outside of the WNBA,” Cunningham said. “You play through it if you can and I think that’s what she’s done and they had a great game, a hell of a win against Phoenix in Phoenix, which is hard to do – especially in the playoffs.”
“You could kind of tell that she was injured, but Stewie’s just a dawg, man," Cunningham continued. "She’s one of those people that will play through it because she was out earlier with her opposite knee earlier this year."

As of this writing, there is no timeline regarding Breanna Stewart's recovery. We're also unsure whether or not she will decide to play for Unrivaled this year.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
