  "Aka Angel Reese night": Jason Whitlock brutally mocks Sky star over WNBA's "no-bag policy"

"Aka Angel Reese night": Jason Whitlock brutally mocks Sky star over WNBA's "no-bag policy"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:04 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
"Aka Angel Reese night": Jason Whitlock brutally mocks Sky star over WNBA's "no-bag policy." [photo: Imagn]

The WNBA has taken the d**do-throwing incidents this week seriously. On Wednesday, the league announced a “no-bag policy” for fans to prevent the same pranks from happening. The league implemented the new rule starting Friday’s games.

Veteran sports journalist Jason Whitlock could not resist taking a shot at another WNBA player following the announcement of the new rule:

"Aka... Angel Reese Night across the WNBA."
In basketball circles, a “no bag” could also mean a player with limited skills on offense. Whitlock, who has criticized Angel Reese’s prowess on offense, did not hold back from trolling the Chicago Sky All-Star.

Reese has made significant strides in her offensive game, averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, both career-high numbers. The All-Star forward is making 44.4% of her shots compared to last year’s 39.1% clip. Still, Whitlock promptly dragged her into the WNBA’s “no-bag policy.”

WNBA has another d**do-throwing incident with Angel Reese in the building

The second d**do-throwing incident happened on Aug. 1 in a game featuring the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries. Late in the fourth quarter, a neon green toy machine went flying on the court, prompting officials to stop the game. Angel Reese, who sat on the bench during the incident, tweeted:

Reese’s tweet was a response to Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson, who jokingly said that the sex toy was hers.

Despite the implementation of the “no bag policy” on Friday, somebody snuck in another d**do for Friday’s game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. This time, it was a purple object that caused a brief stoppage.

The Dream were cruising to another blowout win against the Sky when the incident happened. Atlanta led 86-65 late in the fourth quarter when the sex toy suddenly dropped near midcourt.

Twice in one week, a d**do prank happened with Reese, out with a bank injury, in the building. On both occasions, the Sky suffered losses.

Edited by Michael Macasero
