Alex Bazzell can't hide his admiration as wife Napheesa Collier shines in stunning silver gown

On Friday, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, was seen admiring his wife's stunning appearance at the Time 100 gala. The four-time WNBA All-Star wore a beautiful silver gown on the red carpet and shared glimpses of her night on Instagram. Bazzell was in awe of his wife as he responded to her glamorous look with love and adoration.

Showing off her stunning silver backless gown on social media, Collier was filled with gratitude for attending the event as she captioned the post with a short note:

"Last night was incredible! It was an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and talented people. We’re just getting started, the future is Unrivaled💜💙," she wrote.

Collier's look was shown love by plenty in the comments section. This included her husband Alex Bazzell, who, despite attending the event with her, showered her with love in the comments section:

"❤️❤️❤️," he reacted with multiple emojis.

Alex Bazzell comments on Napheesa Collier's post

The Minnesota Lynx star and her husband were joined by Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Zargay at the Time function. Both Collier and Stewart were honored on the night as they were recognized for furthering women's basketball.

The duo launched the new 3x3 women's basketball league, Unrivaled, in November, offering a platform for women basketballers during the offseason. The first edition of the tournament took place between January and March and was a huge success.

Both Collier and Stewart were named in the "pioneers" section of Time's 100 most influential people list for their efforts to better the women's game.

Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled signs Paige Bueckers, offering her a contract worth more than her rookie WNBA deal

The Unrivaled league has garnered huge attention in its inaugural season, with many talents from the WNBA joining the new league during its first edition. Dallas Wings' newest star Paige Bueckers is the latest name to join the league as she signed a three-year deal with the league in April.

According to a report from ESPN reporter Kendra Andrews, the former Huskies guard will join the Unrivaled league next season and will earn a better contract than her current rookie deal:

"Breaking: Paige Bueckers, projected to go No. 1 in tomorrow’s WNBA draft, has signed a 3-year deal with Unrivaled, sources tell ESPN. Her first-year salary with Unrivaled exceeds what she would make in her entire four-year rookie scale contract in the W," she wrote.

Launched with a promise to better the standards of women's basketball, the league has done just that, offering improved contracts and facilities to the participants.

