"Alexis Morris you are an embarrassment": Fans react as Angel Reese's former teammate seemingly mocks her with social media activity

Angel Reese and Alexis Morris were teammates at LSU; however, fans have taken note of Morris seemingly aiming at Reese online. Amid the NCAA Women's March Madness Tournament, Morris took what appeared to be a shot at Reese by retweeting a post saying that Aneesah Morrow is who fans think Reese could be.

In a separate post made on Friday, Morris seemed to reference Reese with another post that riled up fans.

Reese's fans were quick to pull the receipts on Morris, calling her out for her takes regarding the Chicago Sky forward. As some alleged, Morris has been taking some not-so-subtle jabs at her since she and Flau'Jae Johnson appeared on the Slam Magazine cover.

"Alexis Morris you are an embarrassment & Karma gave your hating a** exactly what you deserve!! Don't ever Speak on 4 or Angel. If you jealous just say that kid!!" one fan wrote.

"Alexis Morris you’re a f****** loser. You have the talent but that evil spirit will get you nowhere. That’s why your career flopped. Angel did nothing but speak life into you and this is how you repay her? Jealousy is a sickness. Seek help, seriously," another fan wrote.

Others kept the criticism coming, including a fan tweeting screenshots of getting blocked by Morris on X.

"Alexis Morris didn’t take her medicine this morning. Smh, hating will not pay your bills…… you was JUST on TikTok live and angel Reese was showing you love and you defended her, I think you’re mentally unstable," a fan tweeted.

"I’m sorry but Alexis morris is unhinged. She shows daily why she’s exactly where she is in life. Bitterness takes you nowhere," one fan commented.

Angel Reese looks to recruit Unrivaled teammate and former WNBA finals MVP Kahleah Copper to join her in Chicago

While many WNBA players head overseas during the WNBA offseason, Angel Reese and several other stars all joined Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league.

Reese impressed with Rose BC, earning the first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award en route to a championship win. However, Reese was forced to watch from the sidelines after reinjuring her surgically repaired wrist late in the season.

On the heels of the inaugural Unrivaled season, Kahleah Copper appeared on "Good Follow" on Wednesday where she was asked about her mentor-mentee relationship with Reese.

The Sky standout joked about recruiting Copper to join her in Chicago for the 2025 WNBA season.

"Can’t wait to talk (poomoji) to my grandma until she come back home (upside-down smiley face) @kahleahcopper," Reese tweeted on Wednesday.

Copper was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in February and the odds of her parting ways with the franchise this season are slim.

With the upcoming season the final guaranteed year of her deal, she could look to return to the Sky for the 2026 season.

