Aliyah Boston and Fever's veteran star send prayers after JuJu Watkins's horrific injury

Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson joined the group of WNBA stars sending prayers of a speedy recovery to star sophomore guard JuJu Watkins. The USC star, regarded as one of the best in all of women's college basketball suffered a horrific knee injury during the Trojans' second-round game vs. Mississippi State in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Watkins was bumped by a Mississippi defender and immediately crumpled to the court in pain as she clutched her right knee. She was later tended to by USC trainers before she was carried into the tunnel opposite the team's locker room. Taking to social media, both Boston and Colson shared wholesome prayers for the guard.

"Prayers up🙏🏽🙏🏽"

"Sayin a prayer for her NOW"

Here's a quick look at the sequence of events:

JuJu Watkins is a two-time unanimous All-American and was the Big Ten Player of the Year this edition. The sophomore's injury now casts a dark cloud on her availability and the tournament.

Aliyah Boston makes a fun request to Lexie Hull after Unrivaled win

Earlier, there was enough fun banter between Aliyah Boston and her Indiana Fever teammate, Lexie Hull. Coming off the Unrivaled win, Hull had a quick request coming from Boston with the former winning an additional $50,000 in prize money. Boston wanted Hull to take her out for dinner and sort the bill.

"@lexiehulll dinner on you maybe?"

Boston said on social media with a smiley teary-eyed emoji. As for the Rose BC, Chelsea Gray was crowned Unrivaled playoff MVP for her stellar run. With the Unrivaled action done, all focus now turns to the WNBA 2025 Draft and the season that follows. Only time will tell if Aliyah Boston and the Fever can make a deeper run this season after making the first round of the playoffs last year.

