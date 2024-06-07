Aliyah Boston injury update: Is the Fever big playing tonight vs Mystics (June 7, 2024)

Aliyah Boston has a day-to-day status and could be available to play the Indiana Fever's upcoming game against the Washington Mystics. Whether she actually plays or not will depend on the coach, provided she gets the medical clearance to compete.

Boston has been a key asset for the Indiana Fever squad, so her absence against the New York Liberty late in the last game on Sunday was a huge handicap for the Fever, who lost 104-68 for their ninth loss in 10 games this season..

Indiana will fancy their chances against the Mystics, though, who sport a worse record than the Fever, as they remain winless after 10 games.

What happened to Aliyah Boston?

Boston was injured in the final quarter of the game against the New York Liberty on Sunday.

She entered the game with about seven minutes remaining in the final quarter. After a minute and a half, the Fever big fell to the floor while trying to grapple with Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich.

Boston immediately grabbed her ankle and stayed down. She eventually got up and limped off the court to the locker room. She talked with the team's athletic trainer and didn't return to the bench.

When will Aliyah Boston return?

Boston seemed to have incurred a minor ankle injury in her fall in the Liberty game. There has been no official announcement of the return date for Aliyah Boston, but fans can expect her to play the upcoming game against the Washington Mystics on Friday.

In a recent post made on the Indiana Fever's X account, Boston was seen hooping. Her chances to return appear to be high, but coach Christine Sides will take the final call following a clearance from the medical team as the Fever look to register their second win of the season.