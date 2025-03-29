Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 3-word reaction as he previews new music project 

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend, Tre-Vaugh Minnot, dropped a preview of his new music project on Instagram. Minnot posted a snippet from his project and gave a three-word reaction to the same:

“Me & @bydeemo_ don’t miss” wrote Minott

Check out his reaction below:

Tre-Vaughn Minott's Instagram story

Minott and Boston met each other during their time in South Carolina. Boston was drafted to the WNBA with the first pick of the 2023 draft. Shortly after, Minott took his talents to the Portland State Vikings. In his last year of college, the 6-foot-9 center made 31 appearances, recording 7.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 66.9% from the field.

Minott and Boston have been dating since 2020 and can often be seen supporting each other at their basketball games. Their relationship is fairly public as the two often share moments from their time on social media. Minott is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft, but there are no indications about his desire to be in the league.

There is the possibility that Minnot could declare for the draft following the conclusion of his senior year in college. But, judging from his Instagram stories and work in music, it seems like the 23-year-old might choose to pursue a career as a musician.

“Please don’t start this narrative”: Aliyah Boston speaks out in support of Mississippi State players following JuJu Watkins' injury

USC star JuJu Watkins tore her ACL during the first quarter of her team’s NCAA tournament game against Mississippi State on Monday.

Since Watkins went down, Mississippi State players have been catching a lot of flak from fans, with many claiming that the team was intentionally trying to injure Watkins.

On Wednesday, Aliyah Boston came to the defense of Mississippi State's players and requested fans not to run this narrative.

“I’m usually quiet on Twitter but please don’t start this narrative. What happened to Juju is awful and injuries suck but you don’t know how the opposing player is feeling right now and a comment like this only makes her feel worse than she possibly does. So please stop,” Boston wrote on X.

Aliyah Boston will enter her third season with the Indiana Fever this May. She made 40 appearances in 2024, recording 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. It’ll be interesting to see what the 23-year-old has in store for us this season.

