Aliyah Boston shares emotional reaction to reunion with Bree Hall at Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston’s college teammate, Bree Hall, will join her in Indiana this season. The Fever drafted Hall with the 20th pick of the second round. After her selection, Aliyah Boston couldn’t hold back her emotions and posted a message on X in excitement over their reunion.

“BIG BREEZY REUNION 🥹🥹 im literally crying rn,” Boston wrote.

At 6-foot-3, Hall is known for her defensive intensity and ability to make big shots down the stretch. She made 39 appearances for South Carolina last season, recording 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. It’ll be interesting to see what the 21-year-old has in store for us during her rookie year.

Boston and Hall’s reunion on the court will be a sight to behold. Aliyah was a star in college and is well on her way to being one in the WNBA as well. She has made 80 appearances for the Fever over two seasons in the league, recording 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 55.2% from the field.

All the talent the Fever have acquired this summer will surely give Caitlin Clark the tools she needs to take this team deep into the playoffs. It had already been an exciting offseason for Indiana, but Bree Hall’s arrival is now the cherry on top, at least for Aliyah Boston.

Hall wasn’t the only player to be drafted from South Carolina. Te-Hina Paopao is now with the Atlanta Dream after they drafted her with the 20th pick of the second round.

Bree Hall’s stats won’t blow anyone away and won’t get her a lot of attention from the media. But those who watch the games know that she is an excellent defender who, on any given night, can shut down the opposing team's best player. At least, that’s what Dawn Staley seems to think.

The South Carolina coach believes Staley is good enough to be on the all-defensive team of players she has coached. High praise considering she has brought up the likes of A`ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.

“In my 25 years of coaching, she’s on my all-time defensive team – all the players that I’ve coached – because she’s very consistent with it, and she relishes the challenge.”

If Staley’s glowing assessment of Caitlin Clark’s newest teammate turns out to be true, the Fever will be sure to make a lot of noise this upcoming season.

