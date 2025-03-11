Aliyah Boston stats tonight: How did Vinyl BC center fare vs Angel Reese's Rose BC? (March 10)

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC took on the red-hot Rose BC on Monday night, but Chelsea Gray’s sizzling shooting and Angel Reese’s dominance inside powered Rose BC to a commanding 74-46 victory.

Vinyl BC got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 19-10 before Boston knocked down her first shot. She added another field goal a minute later, but Rose BC responded with a major scoring run.

Chelsea Gray’s 3-pointer pushed Rose BC’s lead to 23 points (55-32), shortly before Boston connected on her third field goal.

Scoring opportunities were limited for the Indiana Fever star as Rose BC continued to pull away, but she still managed to tally 12 points, tying Dearica Hamby for the team-high. However, Vinyl BC struggled throughout the game.

Aliyah Boston also grabbed six rebounds in just 11 minutes on the floor. Below are her full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF Aliyah Boston 11 12 6 0 6-10 0-0 0-0 3 3 0 0 1 0

Hamby finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jordin Canada contributed 10 points. Rhyne Howard had a rough night, managing just eight points on 2-for-20 shooting. Vinyl BC shot just 31.6% from the field and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

For Rose BC, Gray erupted for 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting, knocking down eight of her 13 3-pointers. Brittney Sykes chipped in 18 points, while Angel Reese posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Rose BC.

