  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Aliyah Boston stats tonight: How did Vinyl BC center fare vs Angel Reese's Rose BC? (March 10)

Aliyah Boston stats tonight: How did Vinyl BC center fare vs Angel Reese's Rose BC? (March 10)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 11, 2025 02:14 GMT
Rose v Vinyl - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese clashed tonight - Source: Getty

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC took on the red-hot Rose BC on Monday night, but Chelsea Gray’s sizzling shooting and Angel Reese’s dominance inside powered Rose BC to a commanding 74-46 victory.

Ad

Vinyl BC got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 19-10 before Boston knocked down her first shot. She added another field goal a minute later, but Rose BC responded with a major scoring run.

Chelsea Gray’s 3-pointer pushed Rose BC’s lead to 23 points (55-32), shortly before Boston connected on her third field goal.

Scoring opportunities were limited for the Indiana Fever star as Rose BC continued to pull away, but she still managed to tally 12 points, tying Dearica Hamby for the team-high. However, Vinyl BC struggled throughout the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aliyah Boston also grabbed six rebounds in just 11 minutes on the floor. Below are her full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTOREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF
Aliyah Boston1112606-100-00-0330010
Ad

Hamby finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jordin Canada contributed 10 points. Rhyne Howard had a rough night, managing just eight points on 2-for-20 shooting. Vinyl BC shot just 31.6% from the field and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

For Rose BC, Gray erupted for 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting, knocking down eight of her 13 3-pointers. Brittney Sykes chipped in 18 points, while Angel Reese posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Rose BC.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी