Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in 1-on-1 Unrivaled debut against former WNBA Finals MVP? (Feb. 10)

Aliyah Boston made her 1-on-1 debut against Kahlea Copper in Unrivaled on Monday. Boston got off to a slow start failing to knock down a series of shots. She trailed 4-0 before finally making a jumper. Boston's size bothered Copper on both ends as she didn't let the former WNBA finals MVP get to the paint.

Boston trimmed the gap right away, with a free throw. The Vinyl BC center got her third shot off in the paint, taking a 6-4 lead. Boston's let up an open shot from the arc for Copper after seemingly getting fatigued against her smaller counterpart.

In the next play, Boston smartly fouled Copper to buy some time. However, it didn't help much. Copper easily attacked the rim on the final play to win 11-6.

Trending

Here are Aliyah Boston's stats from her 1-on-1 battle against Kahlea Copper:

6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2 of 10 FGs, 0 of 2 3-pointers, 1 of 1 free throws.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback