  • Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in 1-on-1 Unrivaled debut against former WNBA Finals MVP? (Feb. 10)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 11, 2025 00:53 GMT
Aliyah Boston made her 1-on-1 debut against Kahlea Copper in Unrivaled on Monday. Boston got off to a slow start failing to knock down a series of shots. She trailed 4-0 before finally making a jumper. Boston's size bothered Copper on both ends as she didn't let the former WNBA finals MVP get to the paint.

Boston trimmed the gap right away, with a free throw. The Vinyl BC center got her third shot off in the paint, taking a 6-4 lead. Boston's let up an open shot from the arc for Copper after seemingly getting fatigued against her smaller counterpart.

In the next play, Boston smartly fouled Copper to buy some time. However, it didn't help much. Copper easily attacked the rim on the final play to win 11-6.

Here are Aliyah Boston's stats from her 1-on-1 battle against Kahlea Copper:

6 points, 8 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 2 of 10 FGs, 0 of 2 3-pointers, 1 of 1 free throws.

