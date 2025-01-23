"The best place to be" - Aliyah Boston welcomes Satou Sabally to Adidas family

The WNBA continues its meteoric rise and its most prominent players are getting their fair share of glory.

Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally has joined the long and ever-growing list of players getting big endorsement deals. She signed a deal with Adidas on Thursday, with the three-striped brand saying that she would strengthen their roster of "trailblazing athletes."

Fellow WNBA star Aliyah Boston, who has been a part of the brand's roster since 2023, was quick to give her a shoutout on Instagram.

"The best place to be! Welcome," Boston captioned on Thursday.

Via Aliyah Boston's IG (image credit: instagram/aliyah.boston)

Sabally has made big strides not only in the WNBA but also with the German national team. She is also part of Unrivaled's inaugural season.

Satou Sabally talks about recruitment on Unrivaled

Satou Sabally is a free agent. With the creme of the crop of the WNBA mostly playing in the Unrivaled tournament, Sabally admitted that several players reached out and tried to recruit her.

“(The recruiting) It’s true,” Sabally said on Jan. 15, via Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's 'A Touch More' podcast. “You’re able to talk directly to other players and learn about what they have, their resources, and how committed their owners are to the women’s team. If a team’s ownership doesn’t prioritize the women’s side, that’s not somewhere I’d want to go.”

Sabally, a former No. 2 pick out of Oregon, played for the Dallas Wings for five years. She is a two-time WNBA all-star and made one All-WNBA first team.

With the Wings struggling, she could be on the move to join a contender. Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud hasn't hidden her desire to team up with Sabally. She has openly tried to recruit her over the past couple of weeks.

“If she wants my apartment, I’ll give it up for her,” Cloud said to reporters on Jan. 16.

It will be interesting to see where she ends up, but with the new CBA deal and an influx of money heading the league's way, she will most likely sign a one-year deal and enter free agency again after next season.

