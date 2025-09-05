  • home icon
  • "All 9 people clapped": WNBA fans react to Angel Reese attempting to get the crowd chanting with empty seats in background

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:00 GMT
"All 9 people clapped": WNBA fans react to Angel Reese attempting to get the crowd chanting with empty seats in background.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky handily beat the Connecticut Sun 88-64 on Wednesday. After the game, the Sky social media team showed a clip of Reese egging on the crowd to make noise. Fans promptly noticed that Wintrust Arena, the home arena, was filled with mostly empty seats.

The video, which the Sky wanted to create excitement for the win, stirred social media.

One fan said:

“All 9 people clapped!!”
Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan said:

Wintrust Arena can accommodate 10,387 fans. The WNBA listed 7,195 spectators watched the Sky-Sun showdown. However, the beatdown Chicago handed on the visiting team likely sent fans out of the venue early.

Kia Nurse drained a 26-footer with 2:09 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 62-39. Angel Reese strutted on the court after the long-range shot, asking the remaining fans to keep cheering for the home team.

The Sky (10-30) and the Sun (10-31), near the bottom of the standings, have already been eliminated from playoff contention weeks before their clash. Generating interest for a game between two teams ranked No. 11 and 12, respectively, was a tough sell. The excitement seemed to diminish as the Sky drubbed their hapless opponent.

Caitlin Clark, not Angel Reese, has filled up seats in Chicago

Angel Reese insisted last year that she was as big of an attraction as longtime rival Caitlin Clark. The numbers have proven Reese’s claim wrong. This season alone, Reese has not been able to fill the Wintrust Arena to full capacity.

When Clark’s Fever were in town, the Chicago Sky had to move the showdown to the United Center, an arena that reportedly seats 20,917 fans. As advertised, Clark delivered when Reese could not.

When Caitlin Clark and Co. rolled into the Chicago Bulls’ home floor, 19,496 trooped to the arena to watch the game. The Fever superstar did not even play due to a groin injury, but there was no doubt who was the main attraction.

On July 27, the Fever returned to Chicago for another head-to-head duel. Clark remained out, this time due to a groin injury. Still, 19,601 fans, many hoping she would return, watched the game inside the United Center.

While Angel Reese struggles to fill up Sky home games, Caitlin Clark forces a change of venue and delivers.

