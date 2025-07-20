  • home icon
  "All the baddies in the building" - Courtney Williams shares true feelings as Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and others appear on StudBudz 

"All the baddies in the building" - Courtney Williams shares true feelings as Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and others appear on StudBudz 

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 20, 2025 04:05 GMT
Courtney Williams shares true feelings as Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and others appear on StudBudz. (Photo: IMAGN)
Courtney Williams shares true feelings as Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and others appear on StudBudz. (Photo: IMAGN)

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman took over the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend with a 72-hour live stream on their StudBudz channel. The Minnesota Lynx pairing was one of the best parts of the festivities, with Williams catching up with some fellow players after the All-Star game.

In a clip from the final day of the StudBudz stream, Williams and Hiedeman approached several of their peers after the game. The All-Star had the camera and shared some compliments to fellow players such as DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell.

"All the baddies, all the baddies, all the baddies in the building," Williams said. "All the baddies in the building. All the baddies in the building. All the baddies in the building, man."
While it was an honor for Courtney Williams to play in just her second WNBA All-Star game, the success of StudBudz during the weekend showcased the potential of the league. It was a huge hit for fans online, who gained access to the players in an unfiltered setup.

Williams and Natisha Hiedeman brought a lot of viral moments with Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Angel Reese and even WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Indianapolis was a rowdy place during the three-day event, amid the concerns of a potential lockout due to the impending CBA negotiations.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Lynx guards and the league might have to capitalize on the virality of streams in this day and age. The absence of several players like Clark due to injuries put a dark cloud over the festivities, but the energy from the players, especially on StudBudz, was something to behold.

Cheryl Reeve comments on Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's All-Star takeover

Cheryl Reeve comments on Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's All-Star takeover. (Photo: IMAGN)
Cheryl Reeve comments on Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's All-Star takeover. (Photo: IMAGN)

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve showed a side of her that has never been seen before during an appearance on the StudBudz live stream. Reeve was dancing and partying with Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, which has gone viral.

The stream has gained praise for letting fans see the real side of the players during the All-Star Weekend. Reeve even told reporters at Friday's press conference that it would not have been allowed years before, but it's a different time and age.

"They are being themselves," Reeve said, according to Sara Jane Gamelli. "I remember a time in our league where that would not have been okay.... I think it's really telling is what we've been saying for years, and what you all have been working on for years—is telling the stories of the players."
Reeve also jokingly denied that she was at the party, and the viral video was created by AI.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
