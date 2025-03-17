Rose BC's inaugural season could end with a dream ending.

Following a big comeback win against Laces BC, they're heading to the first-ever Unrivaled championship game thanks to an epic performance from Chelsea Gray.

Gray's squad was down 13 at the half and with Angel Reese out with a hand injury, someone had to step up. That's when she took over and went on a scoring frenzy, getting on a 21-0 run on her own and capping things off with the game-winner.

Notably, that's why WNBA legend Candace Parker gave Gray her flowers on Instagram:

"Y'all... Point gawd put the team on her back and said 'hold on tight MY GUH #39 piece hot, extra crispy all drumsticks no flats," she wrote.

Via Candace Parker's IG

Gray finished the regular season with a 33-point performance. Now, with a 39-point outing, she's set a new mark for the highest-scoring game in Unrivaled's young history.

She was one of the leading MVP candidates and she will now have a chance to do what the actual winner, Napheesa Collier, couldn't: Beat Vinyl BC in the playoffs.

“We were only down 13,” Gray said on the postgame show. “Basketball is a game of runs.”

Unrivaled has been a massive success

As expected, the 3-on-3 tournament has been an absolute success. Unrivaled not only gave the players a platform and an opportunity to earn more money while staying in the U.S., but it also gave the fans plenty of entertainment and an innovative format.

The league featured the first-ever 1-on-1 tournament, which is something NBA fans have asked for years now. Round 1 of said tournament reportedly had 165,000 viewers on TNT, with Round 2 having 189,000 on TruTV.

The two games on opening night had over 310,000 average viewers.

We just have one game left in the season, but it's safe to say that the league is going to draw even more eyeballs in the second campaign, especially considering there will be a big influx of talent.

Iron sharpens iron, and getting to go against some of the best players on Earth in the offseason will do wonders for their game.

On top of that, Unrivaled gave the players equity in the league, and that kind of empowerment is unprecedented in sports.

