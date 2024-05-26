"All of our games are sold out": Kamilla Cardoso defends fellow rookie Angel Reese, claims there is more to WNBA's popularity surge than Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso wants Angel Reese and other WNBA players to get more credit for the league’s success, despite many seeing Caitlin Clark as the major reason behind it. Multiple WNBA players have expressed frustration that the media is portraying Indiana Fever sensation Clark as the only reason the league is witnessing a surge.

“I have one thing to say about this: All of our games are sold out, so it’s not because of one person,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso’s comments came in defense of her fellow teammate, Angel Reese, after the team's win over the New York Liberty in a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Reese received a strong ovation during player introductions and is also a rising WNBA star figure. The social media post from Cardoso made it clear that all their games have strong ticket sales, and more players deserve credit for that success.

Top WNBA players like Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart have commented on Clark's transition into the league, sparking a conversation about the challenges she faces moving from college to professional competition.

Charles Barkley asked the WNBA players to stop being “petty” with criticism of Clark and said that she is helping the entire league with her star power.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon spoke against the narrative that players hate Clark and said that the entire league has been fighting for years to get to this point.

Last year’s WNBA Finals between the Aces and Liberty showed that WNBA interest is on the rise with strong ratings.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to meet first time on professional floor

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s rivalry from their college careers will always put them in the news against each other now that they are in the WNBA together.

Cardoso wanted her fellow rookie, Reese, to get the same spotlight and appreciation that national sports pundits give Clark.

Reese and Clark will face off for the first time in the WNBA on June 1 when Chicago visits Indiana. The inevitable conversation between Clark and Reese will take center stage, and statements like this simply stoke the flames.

Clark has been pretty modest and humble this season, complementing other players, but her popularity has created a healthy competitive bullseye on her back.

Cardoso is just one of many WNBA players who've commented on the extra attention and praise given to Clark, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.