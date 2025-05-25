Allisha Gray talks Paige Bueckers' impact after first matchup vs Wings rookie

Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream had their first run-in with Paige Bueckers on Saturday as Atlanta and the Dallas Wings competed in just the fourth game of the 2025 first-pick's WNBA career.

Bueckers has had a solid performance in the WNBA, and players around the league have taken notice. Gray gave reporters her first impression of Bueckers following Saturday's 83-75 victory. She said:

"Paige is a great player, great rookie. Making a great impact. I'm excited to see her future."

Bueckers struggled against the Dream on Saturday, finishing with just 11 points and four rebounds. The rookie shot 4-15 from the field and was 1-3 from behind the arc.

Before Saturday, the UConn alum averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. Her best game has been against the Seattle Storm, where she tallied 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. She also put up a double-double in her return to her home-town Minnesota in her second game of her career.

Despite the positive takeaways from Bueckers' start, the Wings as a team have struggled to open up the year. Dallas finished last season 9-31 and have kept the trend going as they are now 0-4.

Dallas will have their growing pains this season as the franchise is attempting to break out of a rebuilding year with Bueckers, a new coach and new stable of players in DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris.

Allisha Gray acknowledges Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale's ability to make shots

One thing about the Dallas Wings is that despite their winless record, the team is full of players who can make plays and make it hard for opposing teams to find success.

Allisha Gray added on to her comments about Bueckers, telling reporters that she and Arike Ogunbowale are two players in the WNBA that are difficult to stop due to their ability to make tough shots.

"With Arike, and Paige, they can score...only thing I can do is make the shots difficult...they're shot makers and great players...just try and make it as difficult for them as I can."

Ogunbowale was second in the league last season in points per game after averaging 22.2 points per game. This season, Ogunbowale hasn't been able to find the same level of consistency. In four games, she has failed to reach double digits twice.

She finished Saturday's game with just five points, finishing 2-10 from the field and 0-4 from behind the arc. The Dallas Wings will be back in action on Tuesday against the rebuilding Connecticut Sun.

