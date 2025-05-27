"Always eats": Lisa Leslie and DiJonai Carrington compliment Angel Reese’s chic Chanel look

With the 2025 league season in full swing, Angel Reese partnered with French luxury fashion brand Chanel to influence their products. On Monday, the Chicago Sky player shared photos from the brand collaboration on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Reese could be seen rocking their designer jeans while donning a Chanel crop top and a yellow jacket to match. In another, Reese could be seen posing for the camera while standing on a branded red carpet.

"me & chanel>>>>> @chanelofficial," Reese captioned the post.

On seeing the post, Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie reacted to Reese's looks in the comments section.

"Yesss! ❤️@chanelofficial Always eats🔥🔥🔥🔥," Leslie wrote.

While Carrington couldn't stop gushing over how the outfit looked on Reese.

"The detailsss😮‍💨😮‍💨😍😍😍," she commented.

Other notable names who hailed Reese over her looks are two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike and former college basketball player Endyia Rogers.

Angel Reese has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season under new head coach Tyler Marsh. The team lost the first three games, despite her putting in good performances.

Angel Reese shared her feelings about Chicago Sky's winless start to the season

The Chicago Sky suffered their third straight loss Sunday, falling again to the LA Sparks. When the media asked about the team's sense of urgency after the latest loss, Angel Reese said:

"I think we just gotta stay together. It's tough losing three in a row, but I think if we stay together and continue to work on the things that we need to work on, I think we'll be all right. ... We're gonna continue to fight and I think we got a long way to go, but I think we'll just take our time, day by day and just continue to put our heads down to work."

Reese and her teammates will face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Reese is averaging 9.0 points and 13.7 rebounds per game and hopes to see a quick turnaround in results.

