"Always getting beat up by the Liberty" - WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson injuring both wrists in succession

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson has faced her share of setbacks with wrist injuries this season. The Las Vegas Aces star suffered an injury to her right wrist last month and, on Friday, appeared to be wearing a brace on her other wrist.Aces reporter Callie Fin provided an injury update on the team before their game against the Dallas Wings. That included an update on Wilson, who has injured both wrists in succession.&quot;A’ja Wilson sustained a right wrist injury vs. New York last month and also had tape on the other wrist/thumb today. I asked Becky Hammon about it and she said she thinks Wilson is just being cautious. Called her a “mind over matter person” for how well she plays through pain,&quot; the report read.Fans were quick to respond, with one pointing out how Wilson has struggled with wrist injuries after playing against the New York Liberty.&quot;She’s always getting beat up by the Liberty smh,&quot; one wrote.♎ Erica ♎ @rikawillLINK@CallieJLaw She’s always getting beat up by the Liberty smhAnother seemed concerned with her injuries against the Liberty:tlovis scott. @letlotlom_LINKthe liberty wanna finish her off. 😔Many others weighed in on the injury, expressing concern about Wilson's recurring wrist issues.Qua @JUSTQuaLINK@CallieJLaw Lawd not both hand are injuredmelon lord 𐚁☀️💋 @scarletsilverrLINKfree her from these injuries omgj✨ @_inthenext_LINKMy G’oat just dropped 20 and 9 in the first half with no wrists🤧🤧Despite the injury, Wilson is expected to start against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. She's coming off a dominant performance against the Mercury, posting a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds. She will look to deliver a similar outing against a struggling Wings team.A'ja Wilson impresses as Las Vegas Aces extend winning runThe Las Vegas Aces extended their winning streak to six games after an 86-83 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. This narrow win was primarily due to A'ja Wilson's impressive 30-point performance.Recording her 16th double-double of the season, Wilson (7) surpassed Tina Charles (6) for the most 30+ PTS &amp; 15+ REB games in league history. It was her fourth straight double-double as she continues to lead the Aces from the front.WNBA @WNBALINKA'ja Wilson was astounding in the @LVAces' win over the Mercury, 86-83 👏 ✔️ A'ja Wilson (7) passed Tina Charles (6) for the most 30+ PTS &amp;amp;amp; 15+ REB games in league history ✔️ 16th double-double on the season ✔️ Four straight double-doubles ✔️ Recorded 30 PTS &amp;amp;amp; 16 REBWith their latest win, A'ja Wilson and Co. (20-14) climbed up to fifth in the standings.