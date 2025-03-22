"Always gives Sabrina the confidence she needs" - Liberty fans react to Marine Johannes' key return alongside Sabrina Ionescu for affordable deal

Marine Johannes is the latest free agency domino to fall in what has been an interesting time in the WNBA. Johannes re-signed with the Liberty on Friday after spending a season in her home country. The French guard played a key role in France's run to the gold medal game in the Paris Olympics against Team USA.

Ad

Liberty fans are excited to have Johannes back on their team, adding her name to the list of offseason acquisitions that New York has had this year. Johannes joins names like Natasha Cloud, Isabelle Harrison and Kaitlyn Davis that the New York Liberty have signed. Johannes' deal is a training camp contract, but she is expected to have a roster spot.

Sabrina Ionescu could not help but react to the news, happy to be reunited with her former teammate. The two guards played together in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Trending

Fans echoed Ionescu's sentiment, reacting happily to the news that their team would be adding another contributor before its title defense. However, fans of other teams were less than pleased, calling out the team for being greedy.

"The way that MJ hitting the 3’s always gives Sabrina the confidence she needs is the thing I’m super excited for as well," said one Liberty fan.

Ad

"AYYY!! Libs are going to be so fun to watch," another commented excitedly.

"Jonathan Kolb is the greatest GM I’ve ever seen," said another, applauding the team's general manger.

Other fans were unhappy about Marine Johannes' signing to a team they felt could do without her.

"The liberty has to be committing some type of financial scheme," said one fan.

Ad

"This is the greed they talk about in the Bible," commented another. "Like do the Liberty not have shame, like even a little bit of it?"

"Just cancel the damn season already and give N.Y. the championship, because they're winning it all with that squad they got now!" said another. "Sorry Phee, but you're not getting a ring this season."

Ad

What does adding Marine Johannes do for the New York Liberty?

The New York Liberty already had one of the best rosters in the WNBA before adding Marine Johannes and Natasha Cloud, but both players could unlock another level for the team to reach. Johannes, in particular, could play a key role off the bench as a shooter. She has also improved as a scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game in her last full season for Lyon in the LWBL in France.

Ad

Johannes brings elite shooting to a lineup already full of it. She and Ionescu, along with All-Star forward Breanna Stewart, are arguably the league's best trio from deep, with Johannes adding her career 39.5% from 3 to the mix.

When looking at the roster, Marine Johannes could enjoy her first full season as a starter in the WNBA as the Liberty look for a replacement for Courtney Vandersloot, who joined Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in free agency. Regardless of her role, Johannes is another proven WNBA player that the Liberty will add to their rotation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback