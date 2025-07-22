  • home icon
  • "Always hanging on Caitlin Clark’s popularity": Fever fans don’t hold back as Sky push Angel Reese's 'Barbie' gimmick ahead of big game

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 22, 2025 21:30 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky welcome Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to Chicago on Sunday. Ahead of the big game, the Sky via X announced details of the guest artist for their halftime show.

The announcement saw the Sky tease a Barbie-themed game night linked to Reese’s persona. The theme sparked a reaction from Fever fans on X, with one fan accusing Chicago of trying to use Clark to sell out their arena.

Other fans shared the same sentiments:

More Fever fans called out the Sky:

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry has made Sky-Fever games intense. While the Fever have led this season with a 2-0 record, Reese and Clark have delivered strong performances.

In the first matchup of the season, Clark achieved her third career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and a career-high four blocks. The former LSU star was impressive, tallying 12 points and 17 rebounds, but Chicago still trailed by 35.

The game included a physical moment in which a flagrant foul by Clark on Reese sparked a brief altercation.

Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky battles against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty
In the second game, Indiana was without Caitlin Clark (quad injury), yet still dominated the matchup 79-52. Reese had 12 rebounds but struggled offensively with only four points on 2‑of‑7 shooting.

What’s next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?

Two-time All-Star Angel Reese is set to rejoin the Sky as they resume their regular-season schedule. The next game is an away game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx, followed by a home game on Thursday against Seattle.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky warms-up prior to the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty
The Sky added Marquesha Davis on a hardship deal, boosting their depth during this busy schedule. Reese is averaging a double-double of 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. She is proving why she's called the Queen of Double-Doubles with record-making performances in recent games.

