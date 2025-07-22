"Always hanging on Caitlin Clark’s popularity": Fever fans don’t hold back as Sky push Angel Reese's 'Barbie' gimmick ahead of big game

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky welcome Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to Chicago on Sunday. Ahead of the big game, the Sky via X announced details of the guest artist for their halftime show.The announcement saw the Sky tease a Barbie-themed game night linked to Reese’s persona. The theme sparked a reaction from Fever fans on X, with one fan accusing Chicago of trying to use Clark to sell out their arena.BH @billye8151LINKlol…using Caitlin Clark to sell out their venue. Always hanging on Caitlin Clark’s popularity. What happened to Angel “Me Too”? There are many more teams to choose from Chicago for your Barbie Game other than Fever.Other fans shared the same sentiments:J @theJthatmattersLINKYou all are shameless. Using CC's motion to make sure tickets sell for that night 🤣Ricky Lahen 💨🌲 @Heisenberg_5520LINKRiding Clarks motion again damn have some shameRayao‘ @UnRayaoLINKY’all might as well call it Fever Night, cus we know damn well it’s the only team you’d have this for 🤣More Fever fans called out the Sky:well @mfwaffles31LINKNotice how Yall only do Barbie night when playing a specific team?CinderMomE @CindermommyLINKPlease don’t forget to put out plenty of towels for the fans to get signed by the Fever players.Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry has made Sky-Fever games intense. While the Fever have led this season with a 2-0 record, Reese and Clark have delivered strong performances. In the first matchup of the season, Clark achieved her third career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and a career-high four blocks. The former LSU star was impressive, tallying 12 points and 17 rebounds, but Chicago still trailed by 35. The game included a physical moment in which a flagrant foul by Clark on Reese sparked a brief altercation.Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky battles against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: GettyIn the second game, Indiana was without Caitlin Clark (quad injury), yet still dominated the matchup 79-52. Reese had 12 rebounds but struggled offensively with only four points on 2‑of‑7 shooting.What’s next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?Two-time All-Star Angel Reese is set to rejoin the Sky as they resume their regular-season schedule. The next game is an away game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx, followed by a home game on Thursday against Seattle.Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky warms-up prior to the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: GettyThe Sky added Marquesha Davis on a hardship deal, boosting their depth during this busy schedule. Reese is averaging a double-double of 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. She is proving why she's called the Queen of Double-Doubles with record-making performances in recent games.