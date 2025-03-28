Alysha Clark drops 3-word reaction as $145,000 guard's historic NCAA legacy beside Caitlin Clark surfaces 

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark dropped a two-word reaction to Kia Nurse’s historic NCAA legacy beside Caitlin Clark. An Instagram post by ESPN highlighted the NCAA tournament’s all-time performances by women.

The list featured many iconic performances like Brittney Griner’s 10-block game in 2010, Anriel Howard’s 27-rebound game in 2016, Tasha Pointer’s 18-assist game in 2001, Lauri Mauman’s 50-point night in 1982, and more.

On the list was Kia Nurse, one of three women to hit nine 3-pointers in the NCAA tournament. First to achieve this feat was Courtney Moses in 2012, Nurse was second, doing so in 2017, and the latest is Clark (2024).

Alysha dropped a three-word reaction to Nurse’s historic feat.

“Oooooook @kianurse! Shooooootah! 🔥👌🏽” Clark wrote

Nurse will enter her seventh season in the WNBA this May. She was drafted with the 10th pick in 2018 by the New York Liberty. She has made 201 career appearances, recording 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Her best season came in 2019 when she recorded 13.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Nurse spent last season with the LA Sparks and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Sky this offseason. The 29-year-old will earn $145,000 through her contract with the Sky, as per Spotrac.

"Helped prolong my career": Alysha Clark on injury that kept her out of the 2021 season

Alysha Clark, 37, is one of the oldest players in the WNBA. She will enter her 13th season with the Seattle Storm in May. Clark spent the first nine seasons of her career with the Storm and won two championships with them.

However, she picked up an injury while playing overseas and had to get knee surgery, which resulted in her missing the 2021 season. At 33, a season-ending injury can spell the end of many careers in the WNBA. However, that wasn't the case with Clark.

She revealed to SB Nation that the injury actually prolonged her career.

"I think that helped prolong my career, to be honest,” she said. “And I give all the credit to the physical therapists that I worked with in DC during that time — because that’s who did it for me.”

The 37-year-old is still a key contributor off the bench, recording 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Las Vegas Aces last season. It'll be interesting to see what she has in store for us during her return to Seattle.

