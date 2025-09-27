  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • Alyssa Thomas and $248,134 guard’s disrespect adds more fuel to Satou Sabally and Mercury’s fire

Alyssa Thomas and $248,134 guard’s disrespect adds more fuel to Satou Sabally and Mercury’s fire

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 27, 2025 19:16 GMT
Alyssa Thomas and $248,134 guard&rsquo;s disrespect adds more fuel to Satou Sabally and Mercury&rsquo;s fire
Alyssa Thomas and $248,134 guard’s disrespect adds more fuel to Satou Sabally and Mercury’s fire. (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, Satou Sabally called out the media for disrespecting Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and the rest of her Phoenix Mercury teammates. The Mercury stunned the WNBA community after they secured the Game 3 win in the semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

Ad

They defeated last season's finalists, 84-76, to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. After securing the win, Sabally, Thomas and Copper attended the postgame conference.

Sabally expressed her thoughts on the disrespect her teammates faced at the start of the season and revealed it to be the fuel that drove their motivation.

"We started out the season and ESPN, all of them, they ranked us really low," Sabally said. "To me it's a disrespect towards those two (Thomas and Copper). They are gold medalists, they are All-Stars. And to put that type of disrespect towards people who have literally been in the league for so long, Kah's won a championship, that's just fuels us.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are the underdogs and we have something to prove to ourselves more than to others andd I think this is really what bond us."
Ad

Later, Sabally said that she had the most fun playing basketball this year. She gave flowers to her teammates and the Mercury organization for looking out for her and helping her be better every time she came to work.

She ended her speech with a motivational remark asking the audience to believe in themselves when no one believes in them.

Thomas and Copper have been key for the Mercury throughout the seaon. Copper, who is set to earn $248,134 this year, per Spotrac, scored 21 points in the Game 3 win. Meanwhile, Thomas was a finalist in this year's MVP voting, finishing third behind A'ja Wilson and Collier.

Ad

Alyssa Thomas secures Game 3 win for the Mercury with a controversial steal

The Game 3 win for the Phoenix Mercury came with a controversial moment that has the community buzzing.

With only 28 seconds on the clock and Phoenix having four-point lead (80-76), the Lynx tried to run a pick-and-roll with Napheesa Collier. However, Alyssa Thomas intercepted the pass and converted a breakaway layup on the other end. In the process, the Lynx star twisted her ankle horribly after making physical contact with Thomas.

Ad

No foul was called on the play, as Thomas extended the Mercury's lead to six. Things got heated after that play as Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected from the game after receiving a second technical foul.

Phoenix held on for the win, and Thomas finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications