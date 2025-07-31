"Alyssa Thomas is complaining about everything": WNBA analyst calls out Mercury star for emotional outbursts against Fever

Wednesday night was a memorable encounter for Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. For one, the 11-year veteran reached a new career high in scoring. On the other hand, she also fighting an emotional battle as she went up against the Indiana Fever — something that netizens picked up on as they watched the clash inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.One netizen who pointed out this detail os broadcaster Robin Lundberg, who went on X to call out Thomas for her behavior.&quot;Alyssa Thomas is complaining about everything,&quot; Lundberg tweeted Wednesday night.Though Lundberg didn't give specific instances to illustrate Thomas' &quot;complaining,&quot; the six-time All-Star was seen getting heated during the Mercury's 107-101 loss to the Fever.During one sequence, Thomas' teammate and fiancee DeWanna Bonner got fouled while attempting a three-point shot. After dapping up Bonner, Thomas appeared to get animated with the Indiana crowd.Bonner, who has been engaged to Thomas since 2023, had signed with the Fever prior to the start of the 2025 campaign. After being relegated to the bench early on in the season, Bonner was a DNP for a number of games in June for &quot;personal reasons.&quot; Before the month ended, she was waived, setting the stage for her arrival in Phoenix.Aside from the Indiana crowd's treatment of Bonner, Thomas also had her hands full with the Fever's scorers. In this six-point loss, Fever guard Aari McDonald went off for 27 points while Aliyah Boston had a double-double performance with 22 points and 12 rebounds.Thomas scored a career-high 32 points on 14-for-22 shooting, but this outburst was not enough as the Mercury allowed the Fever to shoot 51.6% from the field. With the postseason fast approaching, Thomas will have to regain her composure to help Phoenix maintain or even improve their playoff position.Alyssa Thomas replicates feat accomplished by 3x WNBA champion amidst loss to FeverThough the Mercury absorbed a loss at the hands of the Fever, Thomas was able to accomplish a statistical feat. On Wednesday, she became the first WNBA player since three-time champion Candace Parker to log at least 32 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in a game.In addition, Thomas joined Parker on the extremely short list of WNBA players who tallied 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in three consecutive games.