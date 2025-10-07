  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Amazing genuine human being": Paige Bueckers reveals how her relationship with Kyrie Irving blossomed

"Amazing genuine human being": Paige Bueckers reveals how her relationship with Kyrie Irving blossomed

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:02 GMT
&quot;Amazing genuine human being&quot;: Paige Bueckers reveals how her relationship with Kyrie Irving blossomed. [photo: @NBA/X]
"Amazing genuine human being": Paige Bueckers reveals how her relationship with Kyrie Irving blossomed. [photo: @NBA/X]

Paige Bueckers met with Kyrie Irving on Monday during the Dallas Mavericks' preseason game against the OKC Thunder. Irving, who continues to recover from a torn left ACL, spent a few minutes with the WNBA All-Star. When the Mavs’ star point guard resumed his cheerleading duties for his team, Bueckers opened up about her relationship with Irving.

Ad

When asked about how her friendship with Irving started, Bueckers responded:

“He kind of just reached out and offered support and sort of offered a mentorship position for me. I’ve looked up to him since I was young, and he’s my favorite basketball player ever. He’s just an amazing, genuine human being. He really cares about the next generation and women’s basketball.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Paige Bueckers has long been an admirer of Kyrie Irving, whom she wanted to watch her play. Irving granted her wish by attending the Dallas Wings’ game against the Indiana Fever in late June. Bueckers called her meeting with Irving “surreal.”

Irving brought with him his daughter, who wore a Bueckers jersey for the marquee showdown. After the game, Bueckers signed the jersey.

Paige Bueckers opened up about her admiration for Kyrie Irving in September

The meeting between Paige Bueckers and Kyrie Irving in June highlighted the relationship between the two Dallas basketball stars. In an interview with People magazine three months later, Bueckers opened up about the reason for her admiration of Irving.

Ad
“He has just like a really unique journey and story. And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up.”

Irving received flak for some off-court comments and issues in the past. Some consider him immature, a superstar with a bloated ego. While he has his share of detractors, Irving also has his fair share of fans and admirers, including Bueckers.

Ad

For the former UConn star, Kyrie Irving’s could-not-care-less attitude toward critics was a major reason she has a strong relationship with him.

While Irving continues to recover from a season-ending injury, nobody would be surprised if Paige Bueckers pops up in one of the Mavericks’ games. Expect her to support her mentor as he works his way back into game shape.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications