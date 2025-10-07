"Amazing genuine human being": Paige Bueckers reveals how her relationship with Kyrie Irving blossomed

Paige Bueckers met with Kyrie Irving on Monday during the Dallas Mavericks' preseason game against the OKC Thunder. Irving, who continues to recover from a torn left ACL, spent a few minutes with the WNBA All-Star. When the Mavs’ star point guard resumed his cheerleading duties for his team, Bueckers opened up about her relationship with Irving.When asked about how her friendship with Irving started, Bueckers responded:“He kind of just reached out and offered support and sort of offered a mentorship position for me. I’ve looked up to him since I was young, and he’s my favorite basketball player ever. He’s just an amazing, genuine human being. He really cares about the next generation and women’s basketball.”Paige Bueckers has long been an admirer of Kyrie Irving, whom she wanted to watch her play. Irving granted her wish by attending the Dallas Wings’ game against the Indiana Fever in late June. Bueckers called her meeting with Irving “surreal.”Irving brought with him his daughter, who wore a Bueckers jersey for the marquee showdown. After the game, Bueckers signed the jersey.Paige Bueckers opened up about her admiration for Kyrie Irving in SeptemberThe meeting between Paige Bueckers and Kyrie Irving in June highlighted the relationship between the two Dallas basketball stars. In an interview with People magazine three months later, Bueckers opened up about the reason for her admiration of Irving.“He has just like a really unique journey and story. And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up.”Irving received flak for some off-court comments and issues in the past. Some consider him immature, a superstar with a bloated ego. While he has his share of detractors, Irving also has his fair share of fans and admirers, including Bueckers.For the former UConn star, Kyrie Irving’s could-not-care-less attitude toward critics was a major reason she has a strong relationship with him.While Irving continues to recover from a season-ending injury, nobody would be surprised if Paige Bueckers pops up in one of the Mavericks’ games. Expect her to support her mentor as he works his way back into game shape.