Amid back and forth Drake and Kendrick Lamar disses, LA Sparks' cheeky counter leaves Ice Cube's son impressed

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef is taking over pop culture and is spilling into sports. Drake and Kendrick continue to trade blows as they dish out lyrical insults on crushing beats, breaking the internet each time. The rap battle is the talk of the internet and even WNBA teams are getting in on the banter about the beef as well.

After playing a game in Canada, the LA Sparks tweeted a reference to the Canadian rapper Drake, jumping in on the online traction. The Sparks won their preseason game against the Seattle Storm in Edmonton, Alberta 84-79. The tweet reached Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr, who then tweeted out his reaction to the post. He tied it together with the rap beef as Drake dropped another diss track right around the time the Sparks celebrated their preseason win online.

“Had a blast up North,” the Sparks social media tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. has his own basketball ties. The actor is a huge LA Lakers fan and is a co-owner of the BIG3 basketball league.

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink makes WNBA debut in Drake's home country of Canada

The LA Sparks opened their WNBA season with their first preseason game. They opened their campaign with a win.

The game was also the No. 2 overall pick, Cameron Brink's professional debut. The former Stanford star had a solid outing. Brink started the game and played for 22 minutes.

The internet personality and young basketball star scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. She added three rebounds, two blocks and had a plus/minus rating of +16.

The Sparks will be a team to watch this season with Brink. They also have No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson on the exciting young roster. Jackson scored 10 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Brink and the Sparks will play one more preseason game at the Phoenix Mercury on May 10. They open their regular season at home on May 15 against the Atlanta Dream.

Brink will make her professional national TV debut on May 18. The Sparks will make the short trip to Las Vegas to take on the defending champion Aces with the game airing on ABC.

The most marquee matchup will be when the No. 2 pick Brink takes on the No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark in the fourth game of the season. The two star rookies will face off on May 24 in LA. The game will air on ION and tips off at 10pm ET.