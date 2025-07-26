  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "And...another one": Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant react to USC snagging No.1-ranked star Saniyah Hall

"And...another one": Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant react to USC snagging No.1-ranked star Saniyah Hall

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 26, 2025 15:18 GMT
Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant react to USC snagging No.1-ranked star Saniyah Hall
Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant react to USC snagging No.1-ranked star Saniyah Hall (image credits: getty)

Lisa Leslie and Vanessa Bryant reacted to USC securing another No. 1-ranked prospect, Saniya Hall. Hall announced her commitment to the Trojans during Friday's episode of ESPN's “NBA Today.”

Ad

She made an impact in high school and at the international level. Hall helped Team USA secure the gold medal at this year’s U19 Women’s World Cup and was named the tournament’s MVP.

Leslie left a comment under SportsCenter Next's post announcing Hall’s commitment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“And….Another one! Fight On✌🏾,” Leslie wrote.
Leslie&rsquo;s reaction to Saniya Hall committing to USC (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)
Leslie’s reaction to Saniya Hall committing to USC (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

Kobe Bryant’s widow was pleased with Hall’s decision, picking USC over South Carolina and UCLA, among others, and liked the post.

Ad

Hall is the Trojans’ third No.1-ranked prospect in the last three years. The team added JuJu Watkins in 2023, followed by Jazzy Davidson, who will make her debut next season. The program is now looking forward to Hall’s debut in 2026.

Watkins has been one of the best collegiate players, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 42.6% shooting. If Davidson and Hall can produce at a similar level, USC would be a favorite to win the national title.

Ad

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has a special connection to USC

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, graduated from USC in May. She was a cum laude of the university's School of Cinematic Arts.

Ad

Vanessa and Natalia were also at courtside at a few Trojans games last season. Vanessa gifted the team with Kobe's signature sneakers, and JuJu Watkins wore a pair of Kobe shoes in one of her games.

Vanessa also supports the Connecticut Huskies, her late daughter, Gianna's, favorite team. She also congratulated Paige Bueckers and Co. after they won the national championship last season, saying that Gianna would've loved to witness their triumph.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications