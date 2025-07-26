"And...another one": Lisa Leslie, Vanessa Bryant react to USC snagging No.1-ranked star Saniyah Hall

Lisa Leslie and Vanessa Bryant reacted to USC securing another No. 1-ranked prospect, Saniya Hall. Hall announced her commitment to the Trojans during Friday's episode of ESPN's “NBA Today.”She made an impact in high school and at the international level. Hall helped Team USA secure the gold medal at this year’s U19 Women’s World Cup and was named the tournament’s MVP.Leslie left a comment under SportsCenter Next's post announcing Hall’s commitment. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“And….Another one! Fight On✌🏾,” Leslie wrote.Leslie’s reaction to Saniya Hall committing to USC (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)Kobe Bryant’s widow was pleased with Hall’s decision, picking USC over South Carolina and UCLA, among others, and liked the post.Hall is the Trojans’ third No.1-ranked prospect in the last three years. The team added JuJu Watkins in 2023, followed by Jazzy Davidson, who will make her debut next season. The program is now looking forward to Hall’s debut in 2026.Watkins has been one of the best collegiate players, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 42.6% shooting. If Davidson and Hall can produce at a similar level, USC would be a favorite to win the national title.Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has a special connection to USCKobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, graduated from USC in May. She was a cum laude of the university's School of Cinematic Arts.Vanessa and Natalia were also at courtside at a few Trojans games last season. Vanessa gifted the team with Kobe's signature sneakers, and JuJu Watkins wore a pair of Kobe shoes in one of her games.Vanessa also supports the Connecticut Huskies, her late daughter, Gianna's, favorite team. She also congratulated Paige Bueckers and Co. after they won the national championship last season, saying that Gianna would've loved to witness their triumph.