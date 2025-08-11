  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "And no maintenance days off for Citron": WNBA fans diss Paige Bueckers after $247,688 ROY rival completely outplays her

"And no maintenance days off for Citron": WNBA fans diss Paige Bueckers after $247,688 ROY rival completely outplays her

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 11, 2025 05:08 GMT
Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron - Source: Getty

The Washington Mystics, led by Rookie of the Year hopeful Sonia Citron, trounced the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings 91-78 Sunday night in a matchup between two young squads with frontrunners for the award.

Ad

Citron outperformed Bueckers with more points (18), rebounds (five) and assists (six), with a higher shooting percentage (75.0%) than Bueckers, who ended with a team-high 17 points, along with three rebounds and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans viewed the game as a barometer for the Rookie of the Year race, with many noting Citron’s greater consistency compared to Bueckers and a better winning record.

Citron’s Mystics sit close to playoff contention with a 14-17 record, 1.5 games shy of eighth place, while the Wings hold the league’s second-worst record at 8-24.

“14-17 vs 8-24 record. And no maintenance days off for Citron. ROTY discussion is over,” one fan said.
Ad
“The race is over. Give ROY to Citron already,” another said.
“Sonia is ROTY & better, more skilled player,” another commented.

Citron, in the first year of a $247,688 rookie deal, has played in all Mystics games, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Bueckers has missed seven games but averages 18.5 ppg, 5.3 apg and 4.0 rpg.

More reactions to the Citron vs. Bueckers duel from Sunday night can be found here:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Though Sonia Citron outshone Paige Bueckers, neither was the most productive rookie that night. Mystics rookie big Kiki Iriafen posted a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double on 9-of-14 shooting.

Sonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers head-to-head stats

Paige Bueckers has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists across two games against the Mystics this season. Washington won both games, including an overtime victory in June and a comeback win on Sunday.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sonia Citron has averaged 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in three career games against the Wings. This includes a 27-point, 11-rebound outing in their first meeting and a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in a game Bueckers missed.

According to BetMGM, Bueckers remains the favorite for Rookie of the Year at -5000 odds. Citron is second at +2500, with Kiki Iriafen close behind in third at +3000.

The Mystics still have a chance at the playoffs, and if Citron keeps impressing, her chances could surpass Bueckers, whose team seems headed for an early offseason.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications