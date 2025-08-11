"And no maintenance days off for Citron": WNBA fans diss Paige Bueckers after $247,688 ROY rival completely outplays her

The Washington Mystics, led by Rookie of the Year hopeful Sonia Citron, trounced the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings 91-78 Sunday night in a matchup between two young squads with frontrunners for the award.Citron outperformed Bueckers with more points (18), rebounds (five) and assists (six), with a higher shooting percentage (75.0%) than Bueckers, who ended with a team-high 17 points, along with three rebounds and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting.Fans viewed the game as a barometer for the Rookie of the Year race, with many noting Citron’s greater consistency compared to Bueckers and a better winning record.Citron’s Mystics sit close to playoff contention with a 14-17 record, 1.5 games shy of eighth place, while the Wings hold the league’s second-worst record at 8-24.“14-17 vs 8-24 record. And no maintenance days off for Citron. ROTY discussion is over,” one fan said.“The race is over. Give ROY to Citron already,” another said.“Sonia is ROTY &amp; better, more skilled player,” another commented.Citron, in the first year of a $247,688 rookie deal, has played in all Mystics games, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Bueckers has missed seven games but averages 18.5 ppg, 5.3 apg and 4.0 rpg.More reactions to the Citron vs. Bueckers duel from Sunday night can be found here:ReallyNotBearsFan480 @BeenBannedX3LINKROTY and she doesn't rest like PB doesSteveSherwood is against shielding pedophiles. @steve_sherwoodLINKAnd, most importantly, helped lead her team to a comfortable win after being down 14 in the 1st half.StoicGaming @MattThomas63996LINKSonia is WAY better, but the league has already decided who it will be. ROTY is no longer about actual talent and consistency, it is about who you kiss up to...enter Paige Bueckers, the most over-hyped rookie I have seen in recent memory. The player who is 1-dimensional and willThough Sonia Citron outshone Paige Bueckers, neither was the most productive rookie that night. Mystics rookie big Kiki Iriafen posted a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double on 9-of-14 shooting.Sonia Citron vs Paige Bueckers head-to-head statsPaige Bueckers has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists across two games against the Mystics this season. Washington won both games, including an overtime victory in June and a comeback win on Sunday.Meanwhile, Sonia Citron has averaged 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in three career games against the Wings. This includes a 27-point, 11-rebound outing in their first meeting and a 22-point, 10-rebound performance in a game Bueckers missed.According to BetMGM, Bueckers remains the favorite for Rookie of the Year at -5000 odds. Citron is second at +2500, with Kiki Iriafen close behind in third at +3000.The Mystics still have a chance at the playoffs, and if Citron keeps impressing, her chances could surpass Bueckers, whose team seems headed for an early offseason.