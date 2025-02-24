Angel Reese and $200K Wings star groove to GloRilla's peppy soundtrack amid Unrivaled action

Fresh off her rookie WNBA season, Angel Reese took part in another historic first when she competed in the inaugural season of the 3x3 league Unrivaled. The Rose BC forward has also been having fun during this offseason venture.

On Sunday, Mist BC guard DiJonai Carrington — who is on a one-year, $200,000 contract with the Dallas Wings — posted an IG story in which she was grooving alongside Reese to a hip-hop track:

Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington groove to a GloRilla track. Credit: Carrington/IG

The peppy track that Reese and Carrington played in the background was "Whatchu Kno About Me" by GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

Aside from this GloRilla track, there is a key on-court quality that brings Reese and Carrington together. Both competitors are renowned defenders who won hardware off their hard work on that end of the floor. Reese's haul of collegiate awards includes Big Ten All-Defense and two-time SEC All-Defense nods, while Carrington was named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive team.

In contrast, Reese and Carrington play for two Unrivaled teams that have rather different win-loss records. Reese and her Rose BC teammates are looking to claim solo second as they are now tied with Laces BC at 5-4. Meanwhile, Mist BC — the team that Carrington plays for — is at the bottom of the standings with their 2-7 record.

This Saturday, Rose BC and Mist BC will clash inside Wayfair Arena in Miami. It's safe to say that Reese and Carrington — despite the apparent friendship that they've established — will work to outhustle each other in a bid to secure victory for their respective Unrivaled teams.

Angel Reese makes Unrivaled history in Rose BC's huge win over Lunar Owls

After setting a number of WNBA rebounding records in her rookie season, Reese etched her name once again in the history books on a huge night for Rose BC.

Last Friday, the Nola Henry-coached team gave Lunar Owls BC their first loss ever by securing a 72-63 win. One of the driving forces in this victory was Reese, who put together the first 20-point, 20-rebound performance ever seen in Unrivaled.

Reese's 21 rebounds for the night were just five shy of the rebounding output amassed by the entire Lunar Owls team.

