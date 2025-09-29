Angel Reese accused of 'blackballing' former LSU guard from playing Unrivaled in scathing message

Despite being a beloved figure at LSU for her contributions to the program, Angel Reese has made a few enemies during her time there. One of them includes her former teammate, Alexis Morris, who, on Monday, accused Reese of 'blackballing' her from playing in Unrivaled.An Angel Reese fan offered his thoughts on Morris' claims on X (formerly Twitter) as the former LSU guard made multiple comments about Reese during a livestream.&quot;That mentally unstable pg really just said angel blackballed her from unrivaled 😂,&quot; the fan wrote.¹² @meboundzLINKthat mentally unstabled pg really just said angel blackballed her from unrivaled 😂Claiming she was blackballed from playing in the new 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, the guard also believed she deserved to be named the Most Outstanding Player during LSU's title run in 2023.&quot;She never blackballing me,&quot; Morris said. &quot;They robbed me of the Most Outstanding Player cause that s*it was already written in bold. Y'all damn know I was the most outstanding player in 2023.&quot;Continuing her thoughts on Reese and the MOP award, Morris revealed that Magic Johnson had allegedly considered her the MOP in 2023.&quot;Magic Johnson said it, the Most Outstanding Player was neither Angel Reese nor Caitlin Clark, it was Alexis Morris,&quot; she remarked.Morris was a key player for the Tigers in 2023, averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game. However, despite helping Reese win the NCAA title against Caitlin Clark's Iowa in 2023, Morris has had a fallout with her former teammate and often criticizes her online.The guard was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2023 but never earned a contract with a WNBA team and signed with the Harlem Globetrotters in 2024.Angel Reese's former teammate once hinted at a deeper drama while claiming she was made to be a &quot;scapegoat.&quot;Angel Reese's former teammate, Alexis Morris, has been a huge critic of the Sky star since leaving LSU in 2023. Despite winning the NCAA title together, the guard has failed to see eye-to-eye with Reese and once hinted at a deeper drama.In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in June, Morris believed she was made to be a &quot;scapegoat&quot; while claiming she was painted as a villain.&quot;Truth is, most of y’all have no idea who the real snakes were/are. It was easy to paint me as the bad guy because of my history with Kim. lol it was easy to make me the scapegoat. But I stood on my own ten. Never played victim. Never folded. Carry on…&quot; she wrote.Although being critical of her former teammate, Morris currently does not feature in the WNBA, while Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in the league.