"Angel Reese, we ain't even messing": Courtney Williams’ dad holds nothing back on StudBudz' ties to Sky star's 'hater' Dave Portnoy

Courtney Williams’ dad held nothing back while addressing the StudBudz, her daughter and Natisha Hiedeman’s ties to Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy.Williams and Hiedeman, one of the most famous streamers in the WNBA, hosted a 72-hour all-access stream during the All-Star weekend. However, a week later, they are being criticized by fans after announcing that they plan to bring Dave Portnoy to their show.Portnoy isn’t well-liked among WNBA fans due to his views on Angel Reese. The fans aren’t the only ones who are against Williams and Hiedeman’s decision, as the Lynx star’s dad put the duo on blast while addressing the situation on Friday.“That shit ain't serious to us at all. We just want to go light his ass up, that's what we wanted to do, Angel [Reese]. We want to go in there and light his ass up and see what's really happening, you know what I'm talking about? But, Angel man, do what you gotta do. Nah, Angel, we ain't even messing with it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilliams’ dad continued and said that he is against the idea of bringing Portnoy to the stream. He mentioned that he has taken away his “parental consent” to do so.“My issue, I unsigned my parental consent, like uh-uh I ain't signing no more. You can't go without a parent's consent. So, that's the deal. I cancelled it, it's over.”Portnoy has faced criticism on social media over the past couple of months. He has been one of Angel Reese’s loudest critics since her debut in 2024.Courtney Williams reveals plan for stream with Dave PortnoyIn response to the criticism that StudBudz have faced lately, Courtney Williams said that she and Hiedeman plan to press Dave Portnoy when he appears on their stream.“Okay, so when Dave comes on, we're gonna ask him, 'Hey Dave, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’&quot; Williams said.&quot;Because we love her, bad,&quot; Hiedeman added.&quot;Y'all see how simple that is?&quot; continued Courtney Williams. &quot;Y'all all over like here like, 'No, no, no!' We don't run away from [this stuff]. ... I don't think he's gonna deny it, he seems like the type of guy that's gonna stand on what he feels.&quot;Portnoy also addressed the situation, calling WNBA fans “nuts,” for their criticism of the StudBudz. He also explained that he doesn’t like Angel Reese but loves Caitlin Clark, which is his opinion as a sports fan.“People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It’s called sports.”It remains to be seen if Portnoy will join Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's stream over the coming days.