Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow emotionally react to Aalyah Del Rosario's Vanderbilt commitment

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow have both reacted to college star Aalyah Del Rosario's decision to commit to Vanderbilt University. On Monday, the former LSU Tigers center announced her commitment to the new program in a series of Instagram posts.
In one of the posts, Del Rosario shared a picture of herself posing for the camera with one hand placed over a basketball on her leg. The photo had a bold inscription that read "Committed," while Vanderbilt could be seen in the background.
On seeing the post, Angel Reese expressed happiness for her former LSU teammate and took to the comment section to react.
"ouu i like this for you! happy for you Lele🥺💞," she wrote.
In another post, Del Rosario shared a picture of herself sitting down while holding a basketball with both hands. The school's name was also prominently displayed in the background as she captioned the post:
"Music City, what’s good?!!😊"
Reacting to this, new WNBA player Aneesah Morrow congratulated her for making the move as she commented:
"Congratulations 🥺growing up so fast"
Aalyah Del Rosario is the first transferring athlete to commit to Vanderbilt in the 2025 spring window after entering the transfer portal in early April. The 6-foot-4 center spent two seasons with the Tigers' women's team and played a total of 65 games while scoring 229 points.
She will now start a new chapter of her career in Tennessee as she looks to become a regular starter.
Angel Reese featured Aalyah Del Rosario in her recent McDonald's commercial
Earlier this year, Reese featured former LSU teammate Aalyah Del Rosario in a McDonald's commercial for her "Angel Reese Special" meal offering. The video ad was aired during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
The commercial also included WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and veteran Breanna Stewart. It showed the close friendship between Aalyah and Reese, despite the latter being a senior to the former during their time in college.
Meanwhile, the commercial also marked the first-ever national collaboration with a female athlete for McDonald's, highlighting Reese's growing brand. As the 2025 season gets ever closer, the Chicago Sky star will look to further build her brand on and off the court.