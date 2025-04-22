Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow emotionally react to Aalyah Del Rosario's Vanderbilt commitment

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow have both reacted to college star Aalyah Del Rosario's decision to commit to Vanderbilt University. On Monday, the former LSU Tigers center announced her commitment to the new program in a series of Instagram posts.

Ad

In one of the posts, Del Rosario shared a picture of herself posing for the camera with one hand placed over a basketball on her leg. The photo had a bold inscription that read "Committed," while Vanderbilt could be seen in the background.

Ad

Trending

On seeing the post, Angel Reese expressed happiness for her former LSU teammate and took to the comment section to react.

"ouu i like this for you! happy for you Lele🥺💞," she wrote.

Angel Reese IG comment (via @aalyah.rosario_03/Instagram)

In another post, Del Rosario shared a picture of herself sitting down while holding a basketball with both hands. The school's name was also prominently displayed in the background as she captioned the post:

Ad

"Music City, what’s good?!!😊"

Reacting to this, new WNBA player Aneesah Morrow congratulated her for making the move as she commented:

"Congratulations 🥺growing up so fast"

Aneesah Morrow's IG comment (via @aalyah.rosario_03)

Aalyah Del Rosario is the first transferring athlete to commit to Vanderbilt in the 2025 spring window after entering the transfer portal in early April. The 6-foot-4 center spent two seasons with the Tigers' women's team and played a total of 65 games while scoring 229 points.

Ad

She will now start a new chapter of her career in Tennessee as she looks to become a regular starter.

Angel Reese featured Aalyah Del Rosario in her recent McDonald's commercial

Earlier this year, Reese featured former LSU teammate Aalyah Del Rosario in a McDonald's commercial for her "Angel Reese Special" meal offering. The video ad was aired during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Ad

The commercial also included WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and veteran Breanna Stewart. It showed the close friendship between Aalyah and Reese, despite the latter being a senior to the former during their time in college.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the commercial also marked the first-ever national collaboration with a female athlete for McDonald's, highlighting Reese's growing brand. As the 2025 season gets ever closer, the Chicago Sky star will look to further build her brand on and off the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More