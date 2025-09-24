Angel Reese announces return of her podcast with star guest rapper in tow

The WNBA playoffs are heating up with four teams still battling for the championship, but Angel Reese is spending her time behind the mic. She just announced the return of her podcast, &quot;Unapologetically Angel,&quot; and revealed the first big guest.Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share that rapper and actor Common will be joining her on the upcoming episode.On Instagram stories, she reshared the podcast’s graphic and added:“&amp; just like that WE BACKKKK”Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)On X, she retweeted the show’s post and captioned it:“we are soooo backkkkk🤏🏽🤍”Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKwe are soooo backkkkk🤏🏽🤍The exact release date for the new episode has not been shared yet. Since the podcast usually releases videos on Thursdays, Sept. 25 could be a possibility. However, Oct. 2 feels more likely, especially since Angel Reese has recently been focused on launching her shoes and traveling in South America, which might have delayed the recording.Angel Reese gets backing from WNBA legend for controversial commentsAs the 2025 regular season came to a close, Angel Reese found herself at the center of attention following her remarks about the Chicago Sky’s struggles. Reese was candid while being critical of the team’s lack of progress and making it clear that changes would need to be made before she would consider staying in Chicago.“I’m not settling for the same s**t we did this year,” Reese told the Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.”Many fans felt she crossed the line, while others thought she was simply speaking her mind. The Sky organization responded by reprimanding Reese, handing her a half-game suspension.Not everyone saw her remarks as a problem, though. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie defended Reese’s passion, saying she could relate to the young star’s mindset.&quot;Angel's a truth teller, I'm a truth teller, sometimes we get ourselves in trouble,&quot; Leslie said. &quot;But a lot of times when you're a passionate player and you're goal is to win, you want to win by any means, but what you don't realize is so does everybody else in the locker room. &quot;When you look at the bigger picture, it's not that Angel said things wrong... I think the timing was bad.”Reese’s season ultimately ended with her sitting out the final four games. However, she finished her second professional campaign with averages of 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Unfortunately for the Sky, her impressive display wasn’t enough to carry the team, as they closed the year with just 10 wins and finished second-to-last in the standings.