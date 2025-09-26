  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese bold trade packages draw vicious callout from A’ja Wilson’s friend: "None of this is logical"

Angel Reese bold trade packages draw vicious callout from A’ja Wilson’s friend: "None of this is logical"

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:40 GMT
Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The trade buzz surrounding Angel Reese grew louder after the All-Star forward made some controversial comments on her teammates and the Sky organization earlier this month. More and more trade packages involving Reese have made their way to social media over the past few weeks.

Ad

On Thursday, Bleacher Report posted a number of proposed trade packages on Instagram. Some of these scenarios involve Reese being traded for younger talent like the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron or the Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga. One other scenario envisions Reese landing with the New York Liberty in exchange for Nyara Sabally and some draft assets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As it turned out, A'ja Wilson's infamous friend "Deloris" McManus felt a certain way towards the trade packages laid out here.

"Engagement farming is genuinely one of the worst things to happen on social media because none of this is logical," McManus said.
A&#039;ja Wilson&#039;s friend &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus comments on proposed trade packages for Angel Reese. Credit: Bleacher Report/IG
A'ja Wilson's friend "Deloris" McManus comments on proposed trade packages for Angel Reese. Credit: Bleacher Report/IG

While McManus sometimes posts contentious comments online, he may be on to something in this instance.

Ad

After displaying tremendous potential in their rookie seasons, Citron and Malonga are unlikely to be shipped away by their respective teams any time soon. As for the Liberty, they might not be willing to part ways with draft assets, especially with their franchise at a crossroads following their playoff exit.

Reese, of course, is a rebounding phenom who would certainly command a highly valuable trade package. It's certainly possible that the Sky will come across a trade package that they like over the next few months.

Ad

"This is only the beginning": Angel Reese posts heartfelt message to wrap up second WNBA season

Meanwhile, Reese said farewell to her second WNBA season by posting a powerful message on her X account.

"YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning," Reese tweeted.
Ad

There is no guarantee, however, that Reese's journey in the WNBA will continue with the Sky, given the way that she has recently clashed with players and executives alike.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications