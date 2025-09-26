Angel Reese bold trade packages draw vicious callout from A’ja Wilson’s friend: "None of this is logical"

The trade buzz surrounding Angel Reese grew louder after the All-Star forward made some controversial comments on her teammates and the Sky organization earlier this month. More and more trade packages involving Reese have made their way to social media over the past few weeks.On Thursday, Bleacher Report posted a number of proposed trade packages on Instagram. Some of these scenarios involve Reese being traded for younger talent like the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron or the Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga. One other scenario envisions Reese landing with the New York Liberty in exchange for Nyara Sabally and some draft assets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs it turned out, A'ja Wilson's infamous friend &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus felt a certain way towards the trade packages laid out here.&quot;Engagement farming is genuinely one of the worst things to happen on social media because none of this is logical,&quot; McManus said.A'ja Wilson's friend &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus comments on proposed trade packages for Angel Reese. Credit: Bleacher Report/IGWhile McManus sometimes posts contentious comments online, he may be on to something in this instance.After displaying tremendous potential in their rookie seasons, Citron and Malonga are unlikely to be shipped away by their respective teams any time soon. As for the Liberty, they might not be willing to part ways with draft assets, especially with their franchise at a crossroads following their playoff exit.Reese, of course, is a rebounding phenom who would certainly command a highly valuable trade package. It's certainly possible that the Sky will come across a trade package that they like over the next few months.&quot;This is only the beginning&quot;: Angel Reese posts heartfelt message to wrap up second WNBA seasonMeanwhile, Reese said farewell to her second WNBA season by posting a powerful message on her X account.&quot;YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning,&quot; Reese tweeted.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKYEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning. ♾️There is no guarantee, however, that Reese's journey in the WNBA will continue with the Sky, given the way that she has recently clashed with players and executives alike.