Angel Reese brings her mom to tears after showstopping debut at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 runway

WNBA star Angel Reese made her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Steiner Studios in New York City. Angel Reese's mom was so proud of her daughter that she was brought to tears watching her walk alongside other angels. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mrs. Angel Reese shared a snippet of the Chicago Sky star's appearance as a Victoria's Secret runway model. The mother of two can't help herself from screaming and cheering for her daughter. &quot;Yup brought me to tears seeing my Angel 😍 #proudmom,&quot; Mrs. Reese tweeted. Reese walked the runway twice on Wednesday night. She wore a matching white bra and panties with pink roses for her first time on the stage. She was also holding a pink shawl with roses. Her second outfit featured a bedazzled pink shirt, with the chest part cut out. It exposed her bra and matched her underwear, plus silver sandals. And to top it off, she was wearing silver and white wings, making her look like an angel on the catwalk. Angel Reese excited about Victoria's Secret debutIn an interview with People.com last week, the Chicago Sky star was excited to make her runway debut at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese couldn't believe that she was chosen as one of this year's models and was looking forward to the event. &quot;I literally could not stop smiling!&quot; Reese said. &quot;It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment. Just last year, I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I'll forever be grateful for.&quot;Reese added that she's hoping to inspire girls and women around the world. She was just a spectator last year, but one of her dreams became a reality. WNBA fans assume Angel Reese's next moveTo hype up her appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Angel Reese tweeted about having wings. It caused a stir on social media because some fans assumed Reese was teasing that she wants to get traded to the Dallas Wings. Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINK#ARWINGSReese did wear angel wings on the runway, though it's not hard to see her getting traded to Dallas as well. Her relationship with the Chicago Sky franchise is already tainted, so it will be surprising to see if they keep her after what happened late last season.