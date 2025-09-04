  • home icon
  Angel Reese brutally mocks Camden Brown for 'fumbling' Aneesah Morrow as split goes viral

Angel Reese brutally mocks Camden Brown for 'fumbling' Aneesah Morrow as split goes viral

By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 04, 2025 12:12 GMT
Angel Reese brutally mocks Camden Brown for
Angel Reese brutally mocks Camden Brown for 'fumbling' Aneesah Morrow as split goes viral (Credits: IMAGN and Instagram: @cammdenn)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese came to the defense of her former LSU Tigers teammate Aneesah Morrow. Reese brutally mocked Camden Brown as rumors of his breakup with Morrow began to gain traction.

Reese commented on Aneesah Morrow’s Instagram post on Tuesday. She subtly accused the former Auburn Tigers wide receiver of “fumbling” his relationship with Morrow.

“How do you fumble this?”
Angel Reese's subtle comment following the rumored breakup between former LSU Tigers teammate Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown/ Image via Instagram @aneesahmorrow24
Angel Reese’s subtle comment following the rumored breakup between former LSU Tigers teammate Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown/ Image via Instagram @aneesahmorrow24

Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown started as college sweethearts, and their bond was made public when he surprised her with a bouquet after the Connecticut Sun selected her with the No. 7 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.

However, on Friday, Aug. 30, cryptic messaging on social media sparked speculation about a breakup.

“Single life is going to look so good on me," Morrow reportedly wrote on Snapchat.

Immediately after, Camden reshared a post on TikTok that read.

“You’ll never find another, never find alike me.”

Fans also noticed that Aneesah and Camden have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Neither party has officially confirmed this.

During the 2023/24 season, Reese and Morrow formed one of college basketball’s most formidable post partnerships.

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow of LSU before the start of the NCAA Women's Basketball game between LSU Lady Tigers (80) and Coppin State Eagles (48) at the Coppin State Physical Education Complex on December 20th, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow of LSU before the start of the NCAA Women's Basketball game between LSU Lady Tigers (80) and Coppin State Eagles (48) at the Coppin State Physical Education Complex on December 20th, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Together, they stood out as the only teammates in the nation to both record over 20 double-doubles, Reese with 27 and Morrow with 21.

Angel Reese’s message to Aneesah Morrow before the 2025 WNBA draft

Angel Reese shared a supportive message to Aneesah Morrow before she got picked by the Sun during the 2024 WNBA draft. She posted the message on her Instagram story on Apr. 13.

“Dreams to reality 24”

They went head-to-head on Wednesday, when Chicago welcomed the Sun to the Wintrust Arena. Reese led the Sky to an 88-64 win, recording a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, alongside four assists. Morrow had a game to forget, finishing with two points and one assist.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

