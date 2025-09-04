Angel Reese brutally mocks Camden Brown for 'fumbling' Aneesah Morrow as split goes viral

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese came to the defense of her former LSU Tigers teammate Aneesah Morrow. Reese brutally mocked Camden Brown as rumors of his breakup with Morrow began to gain traction.Reese commented on Aneesah Morrow’s Instagram post on Tuesday. She subtly accused the former Auburn Tigers wide receiver of “fumbling” his relationship with Morrow.“How do you fumble this?”Angel Reese’s subtle comment following the rumored breakup between former LSU Tigers teammate Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown/ Image via Instagram @aneesahmorrow24Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown started as college sweethearts, and their bond was made public when he surprised her with a bouquet after the Connecticut Sun selected her with the No. 7 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.However, on Friday, Aug. 30, cryptic messaging on social media sparked speculation about a breakup. “Single life is going to look so good on me,&quot; Morrow reportedly wrote on Snapchat.Immediately after, Camden reshared a post on TikTok that read.“You’ll never find another, never find alike me.”Fans also noticed that Aneesah and Camden have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Neither party has officially confirmed this.During the 2023/24 season, Reese and Morrow formed one of college basketball’s most formidable post partnerships.Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow of LSU before the start of the NCAA Women's Basketball game between LSU Lady Tigers (80) and Coppin State Eagles (48) at the Coppin State Physical Education Complex on December 20th, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)Together, they stood out as the only teammates in the nation to both record over 20 double-doubles, Reese with 27 and Morrow with 21.Angel Reese’s message to Aneesah Morrow before the 2025 WNBA draftAngel Reese shared a supportive message to Aneesah Morrow before she got picked by the Sun during the 2024 WNBA draft. She posted the message on her Instagram story on Apr. 13.“Dreams to reality 24”They went head-to-head on Wednesday, when Chicago welcomed the Sun to the Wintrust Arena. Reese led the Sky to an 88-64 win, recording a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, alongside four assists. Morrow had a game to forget, finishing with two points and one assist.