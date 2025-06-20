Angel Reese calls out teammate for 'exposing' a possible injury concern

Angel Reese might be struggling with an ankle injury, even though there have been no reports on the matter. Reese's Chicago Sky teammate, Moriah Jefferson, may have accidentally let this information out on social media.

Reese shared a couple of photos on Instagram on Juneteenth, showing off her full-body Dior look. That's when her Sky teammate noticed her bare ankles.

Trending

While many admired her fashion, Jefferson left the following comment on her post:

“No tape on your ankles ?! Lol”

Rather than dismissing it or playing it down, Reese responded in an unusual manner.

“@_bonnbonn are you exposing me???,” she replied.

Image Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)

This could be an inside joke between the two Sky players. The fact that they are discussing it in a public platform probably suggests that the 'injury', if there really is one, is not a major one.

However, the absence of any explicit indicators of a joke (like laughing emojis) in Reese's comment might make some fans uneasy.

Despite the speculations, Angel Reese hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down due to injury. She has played in all the 11 games of the 2025 season so far, averaging 11 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

In the June 17 matchup against the Washington Mystics, Reese appeared to be fully fit, finishing the night with a stuffed stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Angel Reese claps back at detractors by trademarking “mebounds”

Angel Reese has faced intense criticism since her college basketball days for her tendency to collect the rebounds from her own missed shots. For years, she stayed quiet on the subject. But now, she’s fighting back.

Reese recently revealed that she is trademarking the term “mebounds”.

"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up," Reese said. "Because mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds... Anything that comes off the board, it's mine."

She will use the proceeds from the new “mebounds” copyright to help the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s anti-cyberbullying efforts. Reese added:

"MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying! SHOP NOW! LINK IN BIO!! #hatingpaystoo".

Expand Tweet

While Reese has taken an interesting approach to dealing with online hate, her efforts on the court haven’t translated to success. The Chicago Sky is struggling this season, losing eight out of their first 11 games.

Their performance in the Commissioner’s Cup was even more underwhelming, finishing the competition with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More