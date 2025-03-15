Angel Reese's coach Tyler Marsh delivers 2-word reaction to Sky star's major Unrivaled honor

Angel Reese was named the first-ever Defensive Player of the Year for Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled League on Saturday. While there's been no word yet on whether Reese will be back in action when Rose BC competes in the semifinals of Unrivaled's inaugural postseason on Sunday, the second-year forward has plenty to celebrate.

On the heels of Unrivaled announcing Reese as the inaugural DPOY, newly appointed Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh, heading into his first year as head coach of the team, took to Instagram to react.

In a post on his Instagram story, Marsh shared Unrivaled's post announcing Reese as the DPOY along with his caption:

"Yes Ma'am!," Marsh wrote.

Tyler Marsh hypes Angel Reese after being conferred with the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year honor. (Credits: IG/@trmarsh12)

Reese finished the regular season with an average of 12.1 rebounds per game, enough to lead the league. Additionally, her 0.6 blocks per game were the sixth most of any player in the league.

As mentioned, the announcement comes ahead of Sunday's semifinal action, where Angel Reese's Rose BC will face off with Laces in the opening game.

After exiting the team's most recent game on Monday with an injury to the surgically-repaired wrist that ended her rookie season with the WNBA, there's been no further update on Reese's status for Sunday's game.

Rose BC potentially heading into Sunday's semifinal game without Angel Reese or Kahleah Copper

While Angel Reese's win of the first-ever Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year award is a cause for celebration, Rose BC could be heading into Sunday's game without Reese or Kahleah Copper.

As previously mentioned, on Monday, when Rose BC took on Vinyl BC, Reese exited the game after appearing to injure her wrist. Given that the injury seemed to be to the same wrist that Reese injured during her rookie season with the WNBA, fans were immediately concerned.

On Friday, Chicago Tribune beat writer Julia Poe updated fans via social media, revealing that Rose BC coach Nola Henry provided no updates regarding Reese's injury or her status for the semifinals.

Additionally, Poe reported via X (formerly known as Twitter) that there were no further updates on Kahleah Copper ahead of Sunday's semifinal action.

Copper has been absent from the floor since early February when she logged 21 points and nine rebounds in Rose's game against Mist BC.

With Rose looking to become the first team to win the Unrivaled championship, the absence of both players could spell trouble for the franchise.

