Angel Reese and coach Tyler Marsh react after Chicago Sky secures 3rd pick in draft lottery

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and coach Tyler Marsh reacted to the franchise securing the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Sky will pick third for the second straight year, with last year's pick being Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina.

Four teams were vying for the first pick in the lottery held on Sunday. Chicago technically had the third-best chance to land the No. 1 selection, but a pick swap with the Dallas Wings meant they had zero chance of getting it. The pick swap came from the Marina Mabrey trade in 2023.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Reese and Marsh reacted to the Sky getting the third pick in the draft.

"3333333," Reese wrote.

"I'd say the #3 pick turned out pretty well for CHI last year. Let's ride!" Marsh tweeted.

The Dallas Wings won the lottery, meaning Paige Bueckers is likely off the table. The LA Sparks have the No. 2 pick, and the Washington Mystics get the fourth selection. The Chicago Sky has plenty of options, although general manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Tribute that they will target a wing.

"The top priority is going to be shooting," Pagliocca said. "Obviously, if you can get it with length or a player that can play at both ends of the floor, defend, make plays for other people, that's nice. But it takes a little bit to adjust to our league. In all reality, we're going to be looking for wings when we can get them."

The Sky already had a shooter last season in Marina Mabrey but she requested a trade and was sent to the Connecticut Sun. However, there are no great shooters in the upper half of the draft, so Chicago might have to reach if they want to add one.

Who will the Chicago Sky select with the No. 3 pick?

Who will the Chicago Sky select with the No. 3 pick? (Photo: IMAGN)

If Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca is serious about selecting a shooter with the third pick, some of his options are Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, Texas A&M's Janiah Barker and Maryland's Shynanne Sellers.

However, the consensus top talents available in the first four picks are Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Olivia Miles and Aneesah Morrow, as per Sporting News.

The Wings are likely taking Bueckers, while the Sparks know Iriafen's USC connection. Morrow is one of the best rebounders in the nation and the Mystics were last in that department last season.

Miles seems like a perfect fit in Chicago despite her not being at least 6 feet tall. She's an excellent rebounder for her size and could drop a triple-double every game.

The Sky needs a playmaker to partner with their frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, so the franchise might take a good look at the Notre Dame star.

